For ages, sprouts have been hyped as a nutritional powerhouse - way before clean eating became a thing. These tiny seeds are packed with essential vitamins, minerals and enzymes, making them a favourite for anyone focused on eating healthy. From the crunch of mung bean sprouts to the protein-packed goodness of lentil sprouts, they are versatile enough to level up any salad or sandwich. But here is something to think about: timing can make a big difference in how your body processes certain foods. So, should you be eating sprouts at night? If you love sprouts and all their amazing benefits, keep reading to learn how they might affect your body during the nighttime hours.





Here Are 4 Health Benefits Of Eating Sprouts:

Dr Setare Taabodi-Wilkoff swears by sprouts, suggesting two cups a day to reap their full benefits. Here's what they can do for you:

Digestive Health

Sprouts are rich in "elevated biotics" - good bacteria that help your body produce vitamin B12 and improve gut health.

Reproductive Health

Feeling worn out? Sprouts can help rejuvenate your reproductive system and balance those pesky hormones.

Brain Health

Loaded with nutrients for neurons and neurotransmitters, sprouts are brain food that keeps you sharp.

Skin and Hair Health

Thanks to trace minerals like iron, zinc, and copper, sprouts can give your skin and hair a serious glow-up.

Should You Eat Sprouts at Night?

It all boils down to your body. Protein is crucial, but timing is key. Nutritionist Amita Gadre explains that while some people can handle sprouts at night without a problem, others may face bloating, gas, or indigestion. If your tummy feels off, it's best to save them for the day. No issues? Then go ahead and enjoy them at night!

How to Eat Sprouts the Right Way

Raw sprouts may seem like the obvious choice, but think again. Nutritionist Gadre recommends steaming or lightly cooking them. Raw sprouts can cause bloating in most people, so cooking is a safe bet to enjoy their benefits without the discomfort.

Here Are 6 Tips To Keep Sprouts Fresh Longer:

Check the Batch Toss out any spoiled sprouts to avoid ruining the whole lot. Fresh sprouts are key. Separate the Hulls Hulls can mess up your sprouts' shelf life. Soak them, shake them loose, and drain them out. Rinse Well Wash your sprouts under running water to clean off dirt and spot any bad ones. Dry Thoroughly After rinsing, pat dry with a towel, then let them air dry for about 20 minutes. Store Smart Use an airtight container or a zip-lock bag with a paper towel to soak up excess moisture. Keep Them Cool Store sprouts in the fridge, but don't let them freeze - that'll mess with their taste and texture.

