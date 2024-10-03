Bloating – we have all been there, right? That uncomfortable, feeling of fullness that just refuses to go away after a meal. And since Navratri is in full swing – where fruits and fasting are a big part of the routine – bloating can be even more common, especially if your diet is all about munching on fruits all day. Suddenly, you might feel like all the apples and bananas that you eat are stuck in your stomach like a rock. If you are someone who regularly struggles with bloating and is an avid follower of Ayurveda, then you have landed on the right page! We have 5 easy Ayurvedic remedies that can help tackle bloating like a pro!





Here Are 5 Ayurvedic Remedies To Tackle Bloating:

As per Ayurvedic Doctor Varalakshmi Yanamandra, you can easily tackle bloating by following these 5 tips.

1. Use Ajwain Powder

Ajwain, also known as carom seeds, are known for their digestive properties in Ayurveda. As per the expert, just sprinkle a pinch of ajwain powder on your first bite of food, and you will be amazed at how it keeps bloating at bay. Why? This is because ajwain is a Vata-balancing spice which means it can help relieve those stomach cramps that come with bloating. It is also easy to digest, so you won't feel heavy afterwards.

2. Always Choose Warm Foods

As tempting as cold sandwiches and salads sound, it's better to stick to warm, cooked meals if you suffer from bloating. Cold foods can aggravate Vata dosha, which might lead to extra gas and bloating. As per the expert, consume warm, easily digestible meals to keep your digestive system in check. Warm foods are easier on your digestive fire (Agni), so your tummy can process them with ease and leave you feeling light and comfortable.

3. Consume Fennel Water With Meals

Fennel water, also known as saunf water, is your best friend when it comes to tackling bloating. All you have to do is steep some fennel seeds in warm water and sip on them during your meals. As per the expert, fennel water is known for its carminative properties, which means it helps to prevent gas formation and ease digestion. Fennel water is a refreshing and flavourful way to add more hydration to your meal routine, and also keep bloating at bay.

4. Take Your Time With Meals

One of the easiest ways to avoid bloating is to slow down and chew your food properly. When you rush through meals, you are more likely to swallow air, which can lead to bloating. As per the expert, taking your time and chewing each bite thoroughly can help your digestive system break down food more efficiently.

5. Practice Meditation

It might come as a surprise to you but your mind and stomach are more connected than you think. Stress can easily find its way from your head to your tummy, causing digestive issues like bloating. This is where meditation comes in handy. Taking a few deep belly breaths before eating can help calm your nervous system, preparing your digestive system for food. It's all about keeping your mind and body in check to avoid digestive problems like bloating.

What's your favourite bloating remedy? Let us know in the comments below!