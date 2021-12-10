It is easy to lose sight of what is truly healthy when all you can see are grocery stores packed with instant veggies or ready-to-cook healthy meals. Although these packaged items do sell the fantasy of saving time and effort, are they really sustainable for the long run? You may ask 'If not this, then what?' and to that, the simple answer is - home cooked meals! It is said that an Indian thaali is one of the easiest ways for you to have a nutrient-rich diet - you have the rice/roti for carbs, dal for protein, vegetables for fiber and ghee for healthy fats. We survive on these thaalis every day and may increase the health quotient in them by adding just a couple of right ingredients. For instance, one of the easiest ways to add more nutrients to your desi meal is by adding sprouts to it.

Sprouts are full of nutrients

For the unversed, sprouting is the process of germination of various seeds and legumes, done by soaking them in water for a certain period of time. As a result, the outer layer of the legume or seed is torn open and a young shoot gets blossomed. It is said that sprouting enhances the nutritional value of a legume or seed. Nutritionist Sheela Sehrawat from New Delhi, explains, "Sprouting increases the nutritive value of the ingredients and provides better digestion. The young sprouts have 10 to 100 times glucoraphanin which is an enzyme that protects the body from cancer-causing agents. Further, it provides antioxidants and increases the activity of chlorophyll which helps in detoxifying your body by boosting the oxygen levels in the body." And that's not it, here are some more reasons you should include sprouts in your diet:

5 Health Benefits Of Sprouting:

1. Helps in digestion:

Sprouts contain a high content of enzymes that help break down the food effectively and enhance the absorption of nutrients by the digestive tract. The fibre content of the sprouts bulks up the stool, making it easier to pass through the digestive tracts.





2. Helps lose weight:

Sprouts have a negligible number of calories and are also rich in fibre which will make you feel full for a longer period of time. They are also known to inhibit the release of the hunger hormone known as ghrelin.

You can add sprouts to different meals

3. Regulates Cholesterol Level:

Omega-3 fatty acids are present in abundance in the sprouts. These acids are known to increase good cholesterol.





(Also read: How To Sprout Methi Seeds I Benefits Of Sprouted Methi For Diabetes)

4. Helps curb gas problems

In the book, Diet & Nutrition - A Holistic Approach, author Rudolph Ballentine explains that most of the gas-producing starches can be eliminated by sprouting. It also increases the level of minerals and vitamins including vitamin D in the ingredients.





5. Builds your immune system:

Sprouts have a high vitamin C content that makes it a powerful stimulant for the white blood cells in the body to fight off infections and diseases and thus, building your immunity system.





Keeping these above points in mind, here is the recipe for a simple sprouts curry that you can fit in your lunch or dinner platter for a healthier diet.





(Also read: Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why Sprouted Moong Is 'The Food For The Wise')

How To Make Sprouts Curry l Sprouts Curry Recipe

You can make this easy sprouts curry in pressure cooker for a much faster preparation. All you need is the basic masalas like haldi, ginger-garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder and chopped onions and tomatoes. Cook everything before adding the sprouts, pressure cook for 2 whistles and simmer until thick. Garnish with a dollop of ghee and some coriander leaves. Take off the heat and serve.





Click here for the recipe of Sprouts Curry





Pair the delicious sprout curry with roti or rice; it is thick and creamy and is sure to become one of those regular healthy recipes that you can make in a hurry.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.