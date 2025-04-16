In a world full of expensive supplements, home remedies found in your kitchen often take the lead. The humble spice rack, home to cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, and more, isn't just there to add flavour to your meal. These spices have been used as natural remedies for various health problems for centuries. One such unsung hero of the moment is the humble clove. According to Dr. Sherin Shams, who goes by the name doctor_blogger on social media, clove detox water - a simple infusion made with clove, turmeric and a few other ingredients - has surprising health benefits. Let's dive in.





What Makes Clove A Healthy Kitchen Spice?

Cloves are best known for their strong aroma, adding some heat to your food. Besides, the spice is packed with antioxidants, especially a compound called eugenol, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. This means the humble spice can help fight oxidative stress, support gut health, aid weight loss and boost oral health.

So, when you steep the spice in water, you create a soothing drink that is budget-friendly and has potential health benefits.





What Are The Benefits Of Drinking Clove Detox Water?

According to the expert, clove detox water also includes turmeric, cinnamon and lemon juice - each of which is loaded with healthy nutrients and supports various body functions:

1. Aid Weight Loss:

All the ingredients used in the detox drink are rich in antioxidants that help stimulate metabolism, which expert says may help support weight goals over time.

2. Boost Digestion:

The anti-inflammatory properties in the ingredients help soothe the gut, support healthy blood sugar levels and reduce gas formation, further aiding healthy digestion.

3. Strengthen Immunity:

A well-regulated digestive system further promotes the production of healthy gut microbes. These good bacteria help strengthen immunity and aid blood flow in the body.

4. Help Detoxify:

The antimicrobial properties in the detox drink can help your body manage toxins more efficiently, giving your liver a helping hand and promoting overall detoxification.

5. Reduce Inflammation:

The anti-inflammatory properties help reduce gut inflammation, further regulating the body's functions and aiding good health.

5. Control Blood Sugar:

Eugenol in clove has proven to improve insulin sensitivity, which means your body can process sugar more effectively. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties in the drink support overall metabolic health, which plays a role in maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

How To Make Clove Detox Water?

Dr. Sherin Shams shared an extremely simple recipe for this healthy detox drink.





Step 1. Take clove, turmeric, cinnamon powder and lemon juice in a cup.

Step 2. Add boiling water to it.

Step 3. Let it sit for some time and sip.





Representive Image

When Is The Right Time To Drink Clove Detox Water?

According to the expert, this drink should be taken in the morning, once a week. She also mentioned having it empty stomach, before the meal.





However, the best practice is to consult an expert to get your personalised dosage as it may vary with age, gender, body weight, health condition, climate and various other factors. Pick your health drinks mindfully and enjoy good health.