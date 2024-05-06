As the summer heat intensifies, our bodies crave refreshment and rejuvenation. This is where detox drinks come in handy. When the temperature rises, our bodies have to work extra to stay cool, which often leaves us sluggish and depleted. But, detox drinks offer a much-needed reset by helping us flush out toxins and support digestion. Not only do they quench our thirst but detox drinks also help replenish essential nutrients that get lost due to constant sweating. If you are a fan of healthy ingredients and detox drinks, then we have an amazing, Ayurvedic-inspired recipe for your intestinal health.





Digital Creator Ancient Dig In (@ancientdigin) shared an easy recipe for a Beetroot and Ginger detox drink that keeps your tummy and digestive system happy.

How To Make Ayurvedic-Inspired Intestine Detox Drink

Digital creator Ancient Dig In (@ancientdigin) shared an easy detox drink recipe for your intestinal health. To make this detox drink, start by washing and peeling the beetroot, and then chop it into chunks. Take one-inch peeled ginger and chop it into small pieces. Now take a blender jar and add chopped beetroots, and ginger slices, along with turmeric powder, black pepper, and water. You can also put some lemon juice if desired. Blend the mixture until it's smooth and make sure not to strain it since fibre is essential.





The digital creator recommends drinking this detox drink 2-3 times per week on an empty stomach for maximum benefits. In the description of the video, the user also mentioned the benefits of the ingredients used in this drink.

1. Beetroot

Also called chukandar, this vegetable is known in Ayurveda for detoxifying and removing toxins from the body.

2. Ginger

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties for your intestines.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is known for reducing bloating, soothing inflammation, and having antioxidant properties.

4. Black Pepper

As per Ayurveda, black pepper helps in nutrient absorption.

Detox drinks can help remove toxins from your body.

Image Credit: iStock

Detox Drinks To Try This Week

Start your week on a healthy note and say goodbye to those extra pounds with these easy-to-make detox drinks.

1. Orange Carrot Ginger Detox

Packed with the tasty goodness of oranges, carrots and ginger, this detox drink is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibres, that can keep you full and your digestive system happy. The best part is that you can easily add more ingredients of your choice! Find the full recipe here.

2. Lemon Coriander Detox Drink

Nothing screams summer like lemon, right? Well, this detox drink recipe is made with the tangy and sour flavours of lemon and the freshness of coriander sprigs. These ingredients can help boost your metabolism and keep you hydrated at the same time. Find the full recipe here.

3. Honey Lemon Ginger Tea

For all the chai lovers out there, this honey lemon ginger tea is for you! Spiced with ginger and a dash of lemon and honey, this drink can help flush out toxins and also help you treat sore throats and colds. Find the full recipe here.

4. Cucumber Kiwi Juice

Summer's diet is incomplete without refreshing cucumbers. Because of its high water content, it can help your body cool down. The sweetness of kiwi balances the taste and adds to the vibrant green yummy detox drink. Click here for the full recipe.





