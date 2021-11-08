Winter is almost here and so is the time to enjoy warm mittens, gud, hot chocolate and more. The season brings along a varied range of elements to relish. However, it also comes with cold, flu and several other seasonal diseases. This is why health experts always suggest modifying our diet with every passing season to keep up the immunity and help us nourish from within. For instance, light and cooling foods are always suggested during the summers; whereas, winter diet must always include foods that are warm and nourishing. Besides, one can also include several herbs and spices that will help boost overall health. And one such perfect instance is garlic. One of the most common food ingredients in every kitchen, garlic is known for its rich aroma and strong flavour that helps amp up any dish in just no time. From adding it to tadka to using it as a garnishing element - you can use it in multiple ways in your daily cooking needs.





That's not all. What adds on to its popularity is the rich nutrient-profile of garlic. It is loaded with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. Garlic is also enriched with B vitamins, vitamin C, folate, calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorous, potassium, sodium and zinc. As per USDA, every 100 grams of garlic serve us with approx. 150 calories, 33 grams of carbs, 6.36 grams of protein. Let's find out why one should include garlic in winter diet.

Also Read: Garlic Tea For Diabetes: How To Make It? Expert Shares Benefits, Recipe And Dosage

Garlic is also known to be gut-healthy

Photo Credit: iStock

Winter Health Tips: Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Garlic:

1. Prevents Cold And Cough:

The season brings along cold, cough, sore throat et al. Garlic is known to provide you relief from those seasonal health issues. According to Dr. Shikha Sharma, Delhi-based Health and Wellness Exper,"Traditionally, it was believed that garlic could ward off infection and other diseases. You can add garlic to hot stews, broths and soups to fight sinusitis, cold and flu. However, garlic serves the best when you have it raw."

2. Boost Weight Loss:

Losing weight during the winters can be a task. Here, a clove of garlic may help you make things easy for you. Garlic is a storehouse of antioxidants that help you detox and promote healthy metabolism. These factors further help you lose weight. Health experts suggest having raw garlic and honey in the morning to promote weight loss.

3. Boost Respiratory Health:

The anti-inflammatory properties in garlic is known to aid respiration and lung health - which often get affected due to fever, congestion and sore throat during the winters.

Other Health Benefits Of Garlic:

4. Garlic helps promote skin and hair health.





5. Garlic helps prevent heart diseases.





We also bring you 6 healthy ways to include garlic in your winter diet. Click here to know more.





Eat health, stay fit! And always remember, moderation is the key.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.