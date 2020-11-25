Garlic Tea For Diabetes: How To Make It? Expert Shares Benefits, Recipe And Dosage

A pod of garlic in the morning is extremely effective for the diabetics

Highlights Garlic tea concoction that can be great addition to your morning rituals

A pod of garlic in the morning is extremely effective for the diabetics

Adding cinnamon to the tea can make it yet healthier

Garlic holds a firm position in every Indian kitchen. Extensively used in various traditional and exotic recipes, it helps to add aroma and flavour to the dishes. Besides its culinary usage, garlic is also credited for the medicinal properties and nutrient-profile. It has been a part of the traditional medical practice since time immemorial. From aiding the circulatory and digestive system to promoting the immune system and eliminating toxins - a pod of garlic may have a pool of health benefits. As per health experts around the world, garlic is also deemed great for managing diabetes. Have it as is or as an ingredient in a dish, garlic just does good to your health!





We bring a garlic tea concoction that can be a great addition to your daily morning rituals for healthy living. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora suggests, "A pod of garlic in the morning is extremely effective for the diabetics and people with high blood pressure. It also regulates blood sugar levels if taken in form of tea. However, one must always remember, there are no quick fixes. Any ritual needs to be teamed up with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle for longevity and good health."

She further shared the recipe and benefits of garlic tea and recommended its right dosage in our everyday diet. "Boil a cup of water with crushed garlic and cinnamon and drink up when water is reduced to half."





Diabetes Diet: Garlic Tea For Diabetes | Health Benefits Of Garlic Tea:

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "A regular intake of garlic lowers the amino acid homocysteine, a risk factor of diabetes and heart diseases."

Several studies have also shown that the sulphur compound in garlic helps fight tumour cells," Shilpa explained.

It is also known to be a powerful antibiotic that may have positive effects on the respiratory system, gut health and overall immunity.

The addition of cinnamon to the tea makes it great for immunity, weight loss and helps fight inflammation in the body.

Alongside, an earlier found that including cinnamon in the diet may help reduce insulin resistance in women with PCOS. The study was published in the journal Fertility and Sterility.

A regular intake of garlic lowers the amino acid homocysteine





Diabetes Diet: How To Prepare Garlic Tea | Garlic Tea Recipe For Diabetes:

Ingredients:

1 pod garlic





Half teaspoon cinnamon





1 cup of water





Method:

Step 1. Crush the garlic and cinnamon stick. You may use cinnamon powder instead.





Step 2. Add them to a cup of water and boil till it reduces to half.





Step 3. Strain and have it as the first thing in the morning.





Cinnamon is loaded with anti-bacterial properties





Garlic Tea Dosage For Diabetics:

For Summer:

Both garlic and cinnamon create heat in the body. Hence, it is advisable to not drink it on a daily basis during the summers. You may have it twice a week to keep blood sugar level under control.





Promoted

For Winters:

As mentioned earlier, garlic and cinnamon are two of the superfoods that can generate heat in our body naturally. Alongside regulating blood sugar level, these ingredients may also help you cope up with the low immunity, preventing cough, cold and seasonal diseases. Hence, you may drink this garlic tea daily during winters to manage the fasting sugar level and promote overall health.





Include garlic tea to your winter diet and enjoy the season with health and nourishment!







