Garlic Tea For Diabetes: How To Make It? Expert Shares Benefits, Recipe And Dosage

Somdatta Saha | Updated: November 25, 2020 14:24 IST
Garlic holds a firm position in every Indian kitchen. Extensively used in various traditional and exotic recipes, it helps to add aroma and flavour to the dishes. Besides its culinary usage, garlic is also credited for the medicinal properties and nutrient-profile. It has been a part of the traditional medical practice since time immemorial. From aiding the circulatory and digestive system to promoting the immune system and eliminating toxins - a pod of garlic may have a pool of health benefits. As per health experts around the world, garlic is also deemed great for managing diabetes. Have it as is or as an ingredient in a dish, garlic just does good to your health!
We bring a garlic tea concoction that can be a great addition to your daily morning rituals for healthy living. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora suggests, "A pod of garlic in the morning is extremely effective for the diabetics and people with high blood pressure. It also regulates blood sugar levels if taken in form of tea. However, one must always remember, there are no quick fixes. Any ritual needs to be teamed up with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle for longevity and good health."
She further shared the recipe and benefits of garlic tea and recommended its right dosage in our everyday diet. "Boil a cup of water with crushed garlic and cinnamon and drink up when water is reduced to half."
1 pod garlic
Half teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup of water
Step 1. Crush the garlic and cinnamon stick. You may use cinnamon powder instead.
Step 2. Add them to a cup of water and boil till it reduces to half.
Step 3. Strain and have it as the first thing in the morning.
Both garlic and cinnamon create heat in the body. Hence, it is advisable to not drink it on a daily basis during the summers. You may have it twice a week to keep blood sugar level under control.
As mentioned earlier, garlic and cinnamon are two of the superfoods that can generate heat in our body naturally. Alongside regulating blood sugar level, these ingredients may also help you cope up with the low immunity, preventing cough, cold and seasonal diseases. Hence, you may drink this garlic tea daily during winters to manage the fasting sugar level and promote overall health.
Include garlic tea to your winter diet and enjoy the season with health and nourishment!
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.