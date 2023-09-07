As a woman, I know how frustrating it is to deal with menstrual discomfort and digestive issues that come along. But what if I told you that there is an easy way to fight the issues? The solution lies in your own kitchen. Ginger and cinnamon are two warriors you can count on in this fight. Not only are these spices delicious, but they also offer fantastic health benefits, helping you achieve smoother periods and a happier gut. Let's see how these spices actually help and why you should always have them in your pantry.

Also Read: 5 Foods To Help Reduce Period Pain By Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar





Nutritionist and Author Dr. Rohini Patil revealed these kitchen superheroes in an Instagram post. "Craving something spicy and still want to stay healthy? Try adding ginger and cinnamon to your daily diet! Not only do they help cleanse and heal your gut, but they can also help keep your blood sugar levels in check and promote a natural flow during your period, she wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at the benefits of consuming these spices.

Also Read: 5 Drinks That Will Help In Relieving Pain During Periods

Ginger: A Period Pain Reliever

For centuries, ginger has been treasured for its medicinal properties. When it comes to easing period pain, ginger steps up as a natural solution. A study published in the "Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine" found that ginger can be as effective as ibuprofen in relieving menstrual pain. The study suggests that ginger's anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxing properties contribute to its pain-relieving magic.





We all know that ginger contains a compound called gingerols, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. These properties can help reduce inflammation and muscle contractions in the uterus, leading to less painful periods





So, make ginger your ally in combating period pains and other issues. Here are some ginger-based recipes you can whip up quickly and relax.

Cinnamon: A Gut Cleansing Wonder

If you've been struggling with digestive issues or simply want to give your gut a cleanse, cinnamon can be your trusted companion. Research published in the journal "Diabetes Care" suggests that cinnamon may improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels in people with diabetes 3. While this study focuses on diabetes management, the stabilising effect of cinnamon on blood sugar can benefit overall digestive health.





Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect your gut from oxidative stress and inflammation. Additionally, it has antimicrobial properties that can aid in fighting harmful bacteria in the digestive tract, promoting a healthier gut environment.





Including cinnamon in your daily routine is easy. You can sprinkle it on your morning oatmeal, blend it into your smoothie, or add it to your favourite baked goods. You can even make dishes that highlight the robust flavour of cinnamon. Click here for easy cinnamon-based recipes.

The Mash-Up Of Ginger and Cinnamon - Enjoy Them Together

You would be surprised to find out how these two spices complement each other to make stellar foods and drinks. Together, they can create a soothing recipe for smooth periods and a happy gut. You can either enjoy ginger-cinnamon water or make the rejuvenating ginger-cinnamon tea. Click here for the recipe.





Nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil also clarified that ginger and cinnamon won't increase the flow during the periods, they will only ease PMS symptoms, pains and smooth flow.