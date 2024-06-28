After months of tolerating scorching summer heat, we are finally welcoming monsoon with open arms (and a cool breeze!). Several parts of India are experiencing rainfall, providing relief from constantly high temperatures. However, the season of rain comes with its own set of troubles like health problems and seasonal cases of flu. Among these, digestive problems are the most common, with people perpetually struggling with indigestion, bloating, gas, etc. While medicines can only do so much, is there a natural remedy for this? If this question has been lingering on your mind, then you have landed on the right page.





Also Read: Allergies During Monsoon: Expert Recommends 8 Right Foods To Consume





Here, we bring you an easy Ayurvedic recipe of moong dal water, that can help cure your digestive problems easily. So what are you waiting for? Read on to know how you can make moong water for easy digestion during monsoon.

Photo Credit: iStock

Why Do We Have Digestive Problems In Monsoon?

Monsoon has a great impact on our digestive system. This is because, during this season, the humidity encourages the rapid growth of bacteria and other infectious agents in our bodies. In fact, according to nutritionist Rupali Datta, our digestive system becomes slow during monsoon and can lead to common digestive problems like bloating, gas and indigestion. Taking care of our digestive system during monsoon is also important because 70 per cent of our immune system is in the digestive tract and a healthy digestive system would ensure protection against infection.

How To Make Moong Water | Moong Water Recipe

To make moong water at home is pretty simple. Nutritionist Shweta J Panchal shared an easy recipe for moong water on her Instagram handle. Start by boiling moong dal in a little more than usually required water. Once it cools down, transfer it to a glass. Add one tablespoon of ghee, a teaspoon of turmeric, and black pepper. Mix well and consume.

Watch the full video of the moong water recipe here:

How Does Moong Water Help With Digestion In Monsoon?

Moong dal is packed with pectin that can help regulate bowel movements. According to nutritionist Panchal, moong water helps to kindle the digestive fire and helps detoxify the body if you suffer from constipation, gas or bloating in monsoon. Moreover, the expert has suggested consuming this water first thing in the morning or mid-morning to kickstart your body's digestive system.

How To Take Care Of Our Diet In Monsoon?

While you can certainly have moong water to keep your digestive system happy and active, some diet tips can also help you stay healthy in the rainy season.

1. Eat Small Meals

Instead of having full meals, go for small ones. It will keep you energized all day and provide much-needed nourishment.

2. Eat Whole Grains

Whole grains are packed with fibre which helps in slow and sustained energy release. This can keep you energized the whole day.

3. Avoid Sugary Drinks

Sure, the humidity might call for a tall glass of aerated drink but try to avoid it. High-sugar sodas spike blood sugar levels in your body which can lead to diabetes. Instead, go for fresh lemon and coconut water.

4. Timing Of Meals

The best time to eat is between 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Late breakfast or dinner can disrupt your digestive process and affect your overall health.

5. Exercise

Regular exercise can help improve and regulate your digestive system. Incorporate 15-20 minutes of daily exercise for your well-being.





Also Read: Monsoon Making You Feel Sleepier? Here's A Quick Way To Boost Your Energy