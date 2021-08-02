Monsoon is upon us. As much as we are enjoying the nippy weather and heavy downpour, there are some concerns that need our attention. We agree, rainy season brings respite from the scorching summers, but it also brings along a barrage of skin problems. In fact, monsoon is not particularly kind on our skin. Due to excess humidity, we often face problems like acne, breakouts and more. This further takes away the glow from our skin and makes it look pale and dull. According to Dr Vikram Lahoria MD, consultant dermatologist at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Mohali, ""Monsoon bring along excessive humidity, making skin sweaty and oily. This further blocks the pores leading to breakouts. Especially during the Covid era, where we are wearing masks all the time, conditions worsen for acne prone skin. Besides the humid, wet and damp weather conditions during the rainy season leads to the growth and multiplication of various infections namely fungal and bacterial."





If you too are fed up with the dull skin this monsoon, then let us tell you, all is not lost. In fact, with some basic changes in your daily diet, you can get back the glow, the natural way.





Monsoon Skin Health: Diet Tips For Healthy Skin:

1. Stay Hydrated:

According to experts, the key to a healthy, glowing skin is hydration. Drinking adequate amount of water everyday helps our skin look plump and radiant. Dr Lahoria states, "We sweat a lot during the monsoons. Hence, we further lose excessive water and electrolytes from the body making it dehydrated. Add fresh fruit juices and lemon water to your daily routine. Consume 8-10 glasses of water every day."

2. Eat Seasonal Fruits:

Monsoon brings along an extensive range of fruits that are loaded with skin benefitting properties. Fruits like jamun, peach, cherries etc are loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants that help flush out toxins and bring out the natural glow. "Include variety of vegetables and fruits in your diet for all the antioxidants, vitamins and minerals." Dr Lahoria suggests.

3. Avoid Fried Foods:

Come monsoon and we think of pakora, bhajia, samosa and more. The pitter patter outside escalates our cravings for all things fried, greasy and decadent. But what we often ignore is the fact that eating these fried foods everyday might lead to pimple and acne, making our skin look shaggy. This is why experts recommend keeping a safe distance from these pakoras and bhajias to keep up our overall health. Dr Lahoria further recommends, "Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine too."





Monsoon Skin Health: 5 Detox Drinks For Healthy Skin:

Besides making these lifestyle changes, one can also consider including some detox drinks to their daily diet. But first, let's understand what detox drink is. It is water infused with different antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables that help flush out toxins, purify blood and regulate metabolism. These factors further help promote our skin and benefit overall health.





Considering this, we bring 5 detox drink options that one can add to their daily diet. Let's take a look:

1. Green Tea:

Green tea is possibly one of the most popular detox drinks we know of. It is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent our skin (and health) from free radical damages.





2. Nimbu Pani:

Our very own nimbu pani has much more to it than just keeping us cool and hydrated. Thanks to the nimbu (lemon) in the recipe, this drink is a storehouse of vitamin C. It not only fights several germs and fungal infections, but also restores the radiance of our skin.

3. Haldi Doodh:

The benefits of haldi doodh need no separate introduction. Loaded with goodness of turmeric and milk, this drink works as a potion for overall health.





4. Tulsi Tea:

Easily available in every Indian household, Tulsi has been a part of traditional medical practice since eons. It is enriched with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties that help prevent us from several seasonal health issues. Boil Tulsi leaves in water, strain it and take a sip. Besides benefitting your health, this herbal tea will help you relax after a long and hectic day.

5. Coconut Water:

One of the most natural detox drinks, coconut water keeps us hydrated, further promoting overall skin health. Besides being a natural moisturizer, coconut water is also known to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.





Include these detox drinks in your monsoon diet and enjoy a happy, healthy and glowing skin. Happy Monsoons!