Strong immunity is key to healthy living and health experts have been speaking about it for eternity. But it is just recently (since the year 2020) that people started paying extra attention to strengthening immune health. We have noticed that many of us include more and more nutritious foods in our diet to keep up good health. We also saw kadhas and herbal teas making their way back to our daily lives. Today, the internet is filled with different types of kadha recipes - each loaded with unique health benefitting properties. While it is advised to consult experts before including these kadhas in our diet - studying the ingredients (used in kadhas) can be a great way to start healthy living.





Having said that, we bring you an amla-ginger tea recipe that includes the goodness of amla powder, ginger powder, rock salt and honey (optional). This healthy kadha recipe has been shared by celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. She says, "Almost all my celebrity clients and actors have had this recipe of amla tea in their meal plan at one time or the other." Let's take a look at the benefits of drinking amla-ginger tea.

Also Read: Kadha: Fight Cold, Flu And Infections With This Ayurvedic Wonder

Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Amla-Ginger Tea:

1. Helps Detox:





Both amla and ginger are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which further help flush out toxins and prevent free-radical damage in our bodies.





2. Boost Weight Loss:





Both the key ingredients - amla and ginger - are associated with weight management. Amla is known to increase metabolism which further helps us lose weight. Ginger, on the other hand, helps us detox, speeding up the weight loss process. Adding honey to the drink not only makes it tastier but also helps control appetite.





3. Aid Liver Health:





As mentioned earlier, amla and ginger help flush out toxins. This further aids our liver health. Besides, these ingredients also fight inflammation in the body, which may support liver health too.





4. Boost Immunity:





Both amla and ginger are considered great sources of vitamin C, and anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. These factors make the drink a perfect option to strengthen our immune health.





5. Promote Healthy Skin:





The antioxidants and vitamin C in amla and ginger help preserve collagen in our skin, slowing down the process of ageing. Besides, the kadha may also help keep our skin firm and nourished from within.

Easy Tea Recipe | How To Make Amla-Ginger Tea:

First, take 4 cups of water in a bowl.

Add 1 tsp dried amla powder and 1 tsp dried ginger powder to it.

Boil until the water reduces to 1 cup.

Transfer it to a cup, add some rock salt and honey to it and drink.

Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal also mentioned that this drink has an acquired taste. "Drink it for a few days and you will start loving the taste of it," she added.





Watch the detailed recipe of Amla-Ginger Tea here:





Also Read: Kadha For Immunity: Prepare This Herbal Potion With Basic Indian Herbs And Spices







For more such healthy kadha recipes click here. But always remember, moderation is the key,





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.