A cup of herbal tea is all that you need to feel energised and refreshed. Derived from a variety of dried flowers, spices, herbs, and fruits, herbal tea is loaded with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. One can get a lot of health benefits — digestion, detoxification, and weight loss — by drinking herbal tea regularly. The tea has a variety of flavors and options and doesn't just keep the body healthy, it also helps in building a healthy immunity and keeping infections and diseases at bay. Want to get your hands on some herbal tea recipes?

7 Herbal Tea Recipes For Good Immunity:

This tea helps relieve stress and tackles anxiety. Tulsi and ashwagandha are individually known to have medicinal properties, and what's better than having them together through a cup of tea. So, next time, when you come back home after a long and tiring day, you know what you need to consume to relieve stress and anxiety.

Pudina and adrak — mint and ginger — tea is a classic beverage to boost immunity. While pudina tea is refreshing, reduces stress, and works well for the skin, ginger is full of antioxidants. You can make this tea with or without milk, based on your preference.

Herbal Tea for Immunity: Enjoy the goodness of ginger in the form of this tea.

Apart from being a quintessential spice in Indian households, turmeric (haldi) is packed with anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. You just need turmeric, chopped ginger, black pepper, honey, and water to make this tea. So, what are you waiting for? Just head to the kitchen and brew a cup for yourself.

This is a quick and easy-to-make tea and takes just about 10 minutes. If you are bored with your regular milk tea, just try this one, and we bet that you won't regret it. It tastes great and has numerous health benefits, such as soothing indigestion, reducing nasal congestion, fighting inflammation among others.

If you are looking for comfort and health benefits in your cup of tea, go for this one. Mulethi or licorice can tackle cold and cough and is a throat-soother. It not only boosts immunity but maintains the digestive system and is good for skin health. You must include this tea in your regular diet.





Herbal tea for immunity: Mulethi or licorice can be a great way to soothe the throat.

You would be amazed to know how lemon, turmeric, and cumin come together to make a refreshing tea that's good for your health. All three ingredients are packed with antioxidants that boost immunity. This tea also has anti-inflammatory properties and is even beneficial for your digestion.

Chamomile is known for its calming and soothing effects. It helps in treating cold, reduces muscle spasms and period pain, and even aids in sleeping, making it the perfect bedtime tea. The tea contains chamazulene, an aromatic chemical compound with anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antispasmodic properties.





A cup of any of these teas is definitely more than just a refreshing drink. Brew them fresh, and relax with every sip!