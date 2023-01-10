Call it bhindi or okra or lady's finger, the vegetable has a dedicated fan base across ages. In fact, it is one of the most commonly cooked vegetables in an Indian household, all year round. Bhindi ki sabzi, kurkure bhindi and more - we get an extensive range of recipes to try. Besides being delicious, okra is super healthy too. And as per experts, okra water is considered one of the best ways to enjoy the benefits of this popular vegetable. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Today, okra water is assuming the status of a super drink. It has been used traditionally, but with recent scientific studies supporting the health benefits, it is fast becoming popular."





Okra vegetable is full of essential nutrients.

Photo Credit: iStock

Health Benefits Of Okra Water | What Is Okra Water Good For:

The benefits of okra water stem from the rich nutritional profile of the vegetable. It that includes magnesium, calcium, vitamin C, antioxidants and other essential nutrients. Let's take a look at few of the major health benefits of okra water.

Okra Water For Weight Loss:

Okra is enriched with vitamins B, C, folic acid, fibre etc that may help curb your appetite further promoting weight loss. Besides, the drink may also help you stay hydrated and boost metabolism.

Okra Water For Diabetes:

Okra is a rich source of both soluble and insoluble fibres which are very effective in controlling blood sugars. They slow down the absorption of carbohydrates from a meal, delaying the digestion which prevents post meal spikes and hunger pangs.

Okra Water For Immunity:

Okra is very rich in flavonoids or antioxidants. These compounds have been found to actively work against the free radical damages in the body, further promoting overall immune health.

Okra Water For Heart Health:

As per several studies, okra includes compounds that help modulate the cholesterol levels in blood. This may further help reduce the risks of several health-related issues.

Okra Water For Skin Health:

Okra is known to have high levels of vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants that help purify blood and flush out toxins. These factors may further help slow down the ageing process of the skin and also reduce issues like skin irritations and blemishes.

Is It Good To Drink Okra Water Everyday | When Is The Right Time To Drink Okra Water:

Okra water can be consumed daily and as per Rupali Datta, "The best time recommended to have this is early morning on an empty stomach. It is found to be the most effective and safe when had like this."





Okra water can be easily made for regular consumption.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Okra Water | What Is The Right Way To Drink Okra Water:

Slit 5 okra pods and soak in 2 glasses of water. Keep it overnight. Next morning, squeeze these soaked pods and mix the slime in water. Drink the water.



Side-Effects Of Okra Water | Who Should Not Drink Okra Water:

People allergic to okra are recommended not to try this drink. Besides, people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) should also avoid okra water "as it is a rich source of fructan, which might aggravate your symptoms," explains Rupali Datta.





Now that you know all about the benefits, side-effects and recipe of okra water, we suggest, include it in your diet and enjoy an overall good health. But always remember, consult an expert before making any change in your lifestyle.





Eat healthy, stay fit!