Pandemic has been a wake-up call in so many ways. We have neglected our health for far too long; and now, there's no scope to make any error. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that this period has managed to put plenty of things into perspective. Today, health and overall nourishment are our main focus. From our diet to our lifestyle - we plan everything mindfully to prevent the looming risk of infections. As per consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, immunity is not built in a day; it needs time and dedicated efforts. A strong immune-health can help build resistance against many diseases, especially the seasonal ones.





Photo Credit: iStock

Importance Of Immunity | Why Is It Important To Build Strong Immunity:

Winter is upon us and several people are complaining of cold, cough and flu now-a-days. Hence, we must take all measures to keep ourselves warm and cosy. Food has a major role to play in this scenario. Experts suggest, it is time to tweak our diet to make it seasonal and healthy. While much has been spoken about what to eat to build immunity, we hardly talk about the foods that need to be avoided.





Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to share about the foods that one must avoid to prevent inflammation and build strong immunity.

Relation Between Inflammation And Immunity: Does Inflammation Affects Immunity:

Poor lifestyle choices, unhealthy diet, exposure to toxins and the accumulation of other daily habits are the biggest influencers of inflammation. This affects body's defense mechanism, further reducing immunity. Hence, experts suggest maintaining a healthy lifestyle to boost overall immune health and prevent inflammation in the body.





5 Foods To Avoid To Prevent Inflammation In Body | 5 Foods To Avoid To Boost Immunity:

Sugar:

According to a study by Harvard, consuming too much added sugar can raise blood pressure and increase chronic inflammation. Both these factors are pathological pathways to heart disease. Nmami Agarwal states, "Sugar should be avoided or restricted in our diet. It also includes natural form of sugar (like jaggery)."

Salt:

A study, published in the journal Pediatrics, suggests that too much salt affects the immune system, which can result in tissue inflammation. People who already have hypertension or heart problems have an increased inflammatory response when they have too much salt. Nmami Agarwal recommends that a person should not consume more than one teaspoon of salt in a day.

Photo Credit: iStock

Read Meat:

A study published in the Public Health Nutrition states that higher intake of red meat may cause heart problems, increase cholesterol and lead to several chronic diseases - all of which go hand-in-hand with inflammation. Hence, Nmami Agarwal suggests avoiding red meat as much as possible for overall healthy living.

Alcohol:

According to a report in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, alcohol causes inflammation in the intestines and impairs the body's ability to regulate that inflammation. Hence, it is always advised to avoid excessive consumption of alcohol to prevent several health issues.

Processed Food:

Processed food like cookies, chocolate, pizza and more are loaded with trans-fat that increase cholesterol in the body, affecting several organs including heart. These factors further affect body's defense mechanism, boosting inflammation. Hence, Nmami Agarwal strictly recommends avoided any processed food in your diet to keep it clean and healthy.





Now that you got the list of foods to avoid to prevent inflammation, we suggest make a conscious decision while planning your next meal. Eat healthy, stay fit!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.