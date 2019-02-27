Ginger Oil: Fighting Inflammation And Other Healing Health Benefits Of The Oil

Highlights Ginger oil is extracted by distilling the fibrous root of the plant

The oil has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits

Ginger oil may be applied on sore muscles and painful joints

Ginger is a quintessential Asian spice that is used in numerous food preparations and is also used as a home remedy for a number of common troubles and ailments. Ginger is one of the healthiest spices you can add to your diet and all its healing properties are credited to the presence of the bio-active compound gingerol. The compound is responsible for the anti-bacterial, antioxidant capabilities of the warming spice that is also used to soothe cold and sore throat. Ginger also has beauty benefits and due to its anti-inflammatory benefits, may help protect skin and hair from damage. But did you know that you can also use ginger to extract ginger oil, which can be applied to alleviate a number of health problems. Ginger oil may even be consumed for good health and better immunity.





Ginger Oil And Its Benefits

The essential oils from ginger root can be extracted and used for a number of culinary and medication purposes. It is extracted by distilling the root. Ginger oil is spicy and warm in taste and flavour and can be used to add flavour to baked goods or confections and can even be used for topical application.





Also Read: 6 Ginger Powder Benefits: From Treating Morning Sickness To Boosting Your Metabolism

Ginger oil benefits: It fights inflammation and pain in the joints

Here are some benefits of ginger oil:

1. Helps ease pain: One of the biggest applications of ginger oil is to use it for soothing muscle and joint pain. Application of the oil may soothe sore muscles or painful joints. It is a natural way to deal with muscle and joint pain, in combination with medication. This is because ginger oil can fight inflammation in the body.





2. Promotes respiratory health: Ginger oil is said to help clear off mucus from the throat and nose and helps clear off airways. It can also soothe a cold and may even be effective against cough.





Also Read: 7 Miraculous Benefits Of Ginger Juice: From Better Digestion To Beautiful Hair





3. Promotes digestion: Consuming a little bit of ginger oil may promote digestive health. It may even help soothe a case of food poisoning.





You can make ginger-infused oil at home as well using fresh grated ginger and olive oil, or any other healthy oil of your choice. Ginger-infused oil may be used in a number of preparations to reap the benefits of ginger, as well as to add flavour to the food.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







