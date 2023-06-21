A healthy diet is not just about what you eat, it is also about when you eat. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day as our body's metabolism is at its peak in the morning, which slows down as the day draws to a close. That's why eating healthy in the evening is suggested. The food choices we make during the evening can have a significant impact on our digestion, sleep quality, and overall health. And it does not imply that we skip dinner altogether (which many people do). Instead, by adopting a few simple strategies, we can enjoy a nutritious and satisfying dinner while promoting a good night's sleep as well. These tips that we have listed will help you eat healthy at night, ensuring that your evenings are filled with the right kind of nourishment.

How can you eat healthily at night?

Early, light and healthy - these are the three mantras you should follow for nighttime meals.

Try to eat before 8 pm, ideally by 7 pm.

Eat light meals that are easily digested, and avoid fried foods at all costs.

Opt for healthy foods with high nutritional value.

Now that you have made up your mind to follow the right dinner routine, keep these tips in mind to formulate your diet and menus.

Eating late at night is not healthy

What Are The Good Foods To Eat At Night? Here're 5 Tips To Eat Healthy At Night:

1. Prioritise Protein

As the day winds down, it's crucial to fuel your body with foods that support optimal digestion and provide sustained energy throughout the night. Incorporating protein-rich ingredients into your evening meal is an excellent choice. Consider adding grilled or baked low-fat chicken, pulses, lentils, green leafy vegetables, and fragrant curry leaves to your supper. These wholesome additions will keep your digestive system functioning optimally.

2. Opt For Low-Carb Delights

For dinner, it's best to choose foods that are easy to digest and won't disrupt your sleep or leave you feeling groggy the following day. Selecting low-carb options is a smart move. Include delectable choices like paneer, tofu, lentils, beans, and lean cuts of chicken in your dinner repertoire. These foods are light on the stomach, provide the necessary nutrients for your body and help you sleep well.

3. Tread Lightly On The Salt

While it may be challenging for some, reducing salt intake after 7 pm is important, especially when planning a night of celebration or indulgence. Consuming excess salt during the evening hours can lead to water retention in the body, placing strain on the heart and blood vessels. By being mindful of salt consumption in the latter part of the day, you can actively promote cardiovascular health and maintain proper fluid balance.

4. Curb Curd Consumption

If you're accustomed to enjoying a bowl of curd with your evening meal, it might be time to reconsider. According to Ayurveda, curd increases the kapha dosha due to its sour and sweet properties. This imbalance can potentially lead to excessive mucus production in the nasal passages, especially in people who are prone to colds and coughs. Instead, explore alternative options to accompany your nourishing dishes and create a harmonious balance within your body.

5. Moderation Is Key

As nighttime approaches, our digestive system becomes less active, making it challenging for the body to process heavy meals. Ayurvedic expert Dr Vasant Lad suggests following a guideline for portion control: "Don't eat more at a meal than the amount of food you can hold in two cupped hands." Overeating stretches the stomach, leading to cravings and the accumulation of toxins in the digestive tract. Additionally, it is recommended to allow a gap of 2-3 hours between dinner and bedtime to facilitate proper digestion and prevent discomfort.





Remember, the choices we make during the evening can have a lasting impact on our health, making it essential to nourish our bodies mindfully as we bid the day farewell.