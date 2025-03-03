When it comes to lowering cholesterol, most people focus on cutting out fats. However, nutrition experts emphasise that cholesterol management isn't just about reducing fat intake, it's about making smarter food choices. A few small yet impactful dietary changes can significantly improve cholesterol levels and support heart health. By incorporating more fibre, antioxidants, healthy fats, and gut-friendly foods into your diet, you can improve your heart health and maintain a balanced lipid profile.





Here Are 5 Simple Dietary Changes for Better Cholesterol Levels

Renowned nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee suggests incorporating the following habits into your diet:

1. Improve Digestion

A healthy gut plays a crucial role in cholesterol metabolism. Supporting digestive health with fibre-rich foods and probiotics can enhance cholesterol breakdown and absorption.

2. Choose Low Glycaemic Index (GI) Foods

Eating foods with a low GI helps stabilise blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of metabolic disorders that contribute to high cholesterol.

3. Boost Antioxidants with Green Tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants called catechins, which may help lower LDL (bad cholesterol) and support heart health.

4. Have a Pre-Meal Healthy Snack

Eating a small, healthy snack before meals can prevent overeating and promote balanced cholesterol levels. Opt for nuts, fruits, or yoghurt instead of refined snacks.

5. Reduce Non-Vegetarian Intake

Cutting back on red meat and processed meats helps lower saturated fat intake, which in turn can reduce LDL cholesterol levels.

6. Increase Soluble Fibre Consumption

Soluble fibre, found in vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, binds to cholesterol in the gut and helps remove it from the body.





7. Incorporate Ginger & Garlic

Both ginger and garlic have natural cholesterol-lowering properties, making them excellent additions to a heart-healthy diet.

8. Opt for Healthy Fats

Swap unhealthy fats for heart-friendly options like avocados, walnuts, and flaxseeds, which provide essential omega-3 fatty acids and help maintain a healthy lipid balance.

9. Avoid Refined Carbs

Say no to refined carbohydrates like Romali roti, naan, bread, buns, fruit juices, desserts, and pastries, as they can contribute to cholesterol imbalance and increase triglyceride levels.





Understanding Good vs. Bad Cholesterol

There are two types of cholesterol in the body:





LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein) or "bad" cholesterol, which can accumulate in the arteries and lead to heart disease.

HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein) or "good" cholesterol, which helps remove excess cholesterol from the bloodstream.

High levels of LDL cholesterol can result in plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. To combat this, experts recommend boosting HDL levels through a combination of diet, exercise, and a healthy lifestyle.

Foods That Help Increase Good Cholesterol (HDL)

Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights several nutrient-rich foods that can help improve cholesterol levels naturally:

Chia Seeds: Rich in plant-based omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, chia seeds help lower LDL cholesterol and promote heart health.

Barley: Barley contains beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that balances the ratio of HDL to LDL cholesterol, contributing to a healthier lipid profile.

Walnuts: A great source of omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts are known to lower total blood cholesterol while boosting HDL (good cholesterol).

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil increases both good and bad cholesterol. While it contains some medium-chain triglycerides, it should be consumed in moderation.

Soybean: Soybeans are packed with unsaturated fats, fibre, and plant-based proteins. Isoflavones in soy can help raise HDL levels and reduce LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.



Lowering cholesterol is not just about cutting out fats - it's about making the right food choices. Combine these dietary changes with regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle, and you'll be on the right path to long-term well-being.

