High cholesterol has become a pressing concern in our fast-paced lives, as unhealthy food choices increasingly dominate our daily diets. Regular consumption of junk food can lead to various health issues, including high cholesterol. It's essential to prioritize our heart health by following a healthy diet recommended by experts. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta emphasizes the significance of a well-rounded approach, stating, "A good diet, regular exercise, ideal body weight, and a healthy lifestyle are key to preventing and managing high cholesterol." In light of this, let's explore five enticing food combinations that can effectively lower cholesterol levels. But before we deep dive into this, let's address a few basic questions related to cholesterol.

Why Is High Cholesterol A Concern?

High cholesterol levels, especially elevated LDL or "bad" cholesterol, pose a significant threat to heart health and significantly raise the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases. LDL cholesterol tends to accumulate in the arteries, forming plaques that can narrow and harden the blood vessels. Over time, this narrowing restricts blood flow and oxygen supply to the heart, leading to various cardiovascular conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, and coronary artery disease.

What Are HDL And LDL Cholesterol?

HDL cholesterol is considered "good" cholesterol as it helps remove excess cholesterol from the bloodstream. LDL cholesterol, on the other hand, is known as "bad" cholesterol as high levels can contribute to the buildup of plaque in the arteries.

How Can A Healthy Diet Help Lower Cholesterol Levels?

A healthy diet can help manage cholesterol levels by incorporating foods that are low in saturated and trans fats, rich in fibre, and contain heart-healthy nutrients. Such foods can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve overall heart health.

Discover the Best Food Combinations To Lower Cholesterol Levels:

1. Have dal with brown rice

Dal chawal, a beloved Indian staple, not only provides essential nutrients but also constitutes a fulfilling meal. While many opt for white rice in this combination, individuals dealing with high cholesterol levels should consider swapping it for brown rice. The oil present in brown rice has demonstrated the ability to reduce bad cholesterol levels, making it a healthier choice.

2. Yogurt and almonds

Both yogurt and almonds are nutrient powerhouses, commonly enjoyed separately. However, when combined, they offer remarkable benefits for lowering cholesterol levels. Almonds are low in saturated fatty acids, while yogurt boasts probiotics, making this combination a fantastic ally in cholesterol management. Start your day by topping a bowl of yogurt with a handful of almonds for a satisfying and nutritious treat.

3. Garlic and onion

Garlic and onion are not only flavorful additions to Indian cuisine but also excellent allies in preventing high cholesterol. Garlic contains allicin, renowned for its cholesterol-lowering properties, while black pepper harbours quercetin, which exhibits similar benefits. The magical combination of these two ingredients can effectively keep cholesterol at bay.

4. Add lemon to green tea

Green tea, renowned for its weight loss benefits, now offers yet another reason to be a part of your daily routine-managing cholesterol. Packed with antioxidants, green tea provides notable cholesterol-lowering properties. To enhance its effects, simply add a few drops of lemon juice. The flavonoids present in lemon juice further contribute to its cholesterol-regulating potential. Savour this refreshing tea, whether hot or cold, according to your preference.

5. Haldi and black pepper

Haldi, an age-old Indian kitchen staple, boasts anti-inflammatory properties that can aid in reducing cholesterol levels. Coupled with black pepper, which contains piperine, a compound known for its cholesterol-treating capabilities, these spices become a formidable duo. Incorporate them into your sabzis, dals, and soups to take advantage of their cholesterol-lowering benefits.

By adding these food combinations to your diet, we can effectively lower our cholesterol levels. Prioritise your health and well-being with these enticing culinary choices. Stay fit and healthy!





