World Vegan Day: The abstinence of meat and dairy may limit their choices, but nowadays, there are options aplenty for vegans to make sure they do not miss out on the crucial nutrient.

World Vegan Day: 5 Vegan Protein Sources To Add To Your Diet Today

In Veganism, you also steer clear of dairy products

It's World Vegan Day today. Veganism is a practice wherein you refrain from eating meat and animal-based products. Veganism and Vegetarianism are often used interchangeably, but the truth is that there's a great deal of difference between the two. In Veganism, you also steer clear of dairy products, which is a crucial component of Indian vegetarian cuisine. In addition to food, vegans also make sure their clothing and cosmetics have harmed no animal. It is commonly believed that vegans find it hard to find ample protein sources for consumption. The abstinence of meat and dairy may limit their choices, but nowadays, there are options aplenty for vegans to make sure they do not miss out on the crucial nutrient.

1. Tofu

Tofu comes from soya beans. Soy protein is said to be one of the top quality sources of protein. If you have just turned vegan and are missing cottage cheese (paneer), tofu may just be the right alternative for you! Make tofu tikkas, tofu pulao, or tofu soup; tofu is almost as versatile as paneer.

tofu
Tofu comes from soya beans.

2. Flaxseeds

The nutty seeds are dense with protein content and other nutrients like omega 3 fatty acids and fibre. Did you know 100 grams of flaxseeds contain as much as 18 grams of protein? You can add them to water and make your own detox drink, or add them to your nutty trail-mix or even cereals.

t0qm8sb
High Protein Diet: The nutty seeds are dense with protein content

3. Lentils

Your humble dal chawal is more than just a comfort food; it is a treasure trove of proteins. Moong dal, masoor dal, chana dal - all are packed with protein. Protein helps induce satiety, if you feel full, you are much less likely to indulge in other fried and fattening foods, and this facilitates weight loss.

ufej4r18
High Protein Diet: Moong dal, masoor dal, chana dal - all are packed with protein

4. Chickpeas

Chickpeas, kidney beans, black beans are replete with plant-based proteins. You can boil chickpeas and use them to make hummus or salads, apart from making your regular chana sabzi or curry. You can also use them for sandwich filings, or make healthy patties out of them.

chickpeas 620
High Protein Diet: Chickpeas, kidney beans, black beans are replete with plant-based proteins.

5. Edamame

Edamame is basically soya beans in pods. It is usually prepared by boiling it in water with some salt. The snack is massively popular in Japanese and Asian cuisines.

steamed garlic edamame 625
High Protein Diet: Edamame is basically soya beans in pods

There are many other popular vegan sources of protein such as hemp seeds, nutritional yeast, peas and tempeh. If you are a vegan, you can take note of these sources and include them in your diet today.
 

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

