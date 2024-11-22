Salt enhances the flavour of our meals, bringing them to life. Without salt, dishes would taste bland and unappetizing. It also helps balance flavours, reducing excess bitterness or sweetness. In short, salt is an indispensable cooking essential. However, as much as we depend on it, salt also contains high levels of sodium, which, when consumed in excess, can lead to health issues. To address this concern, many have switched from regular table salt to alternatives like Himalayan pink salt. But is Himalayan pink salt truly a healthier choice or just another health fad? Let's uncover the truth so you can make an informed decision.

So, Should You Choose Himalayan Pink Salt Or Table Salt?

Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza recently took to Instagram to clarify this question. According to him, Himalayan pink salt is not as healthy as it's often claimed to be. He explains, "Regular table salt contains about 97 to 99% sodium chloride, with the remaining 1 to 3% made up mostly of anti-caking agents to prevent clumping. Himalayan pink salt, on the other hand, contains about 95 to 98% sodium chloride, with the remaining 2 to 5% consisting of trace minerals like iron, which gives it its distinct pink colour."

Ralston further emphasizes that the daily recommended salt intake is approximately 1 teaspoon. The trace minerals in Himalayan pink salt (2 to 5%) are too minimal to make any significant difference to your health. From a health perspective, there's no major difference between the two types of salt. He advises sticking with regular table salt, as it contains iodine, which Himalayan pink salt lacks. For those with high blood pressure, he suggests opting for low-sodium salt.

Watch the complete video below:

Other Studies Supporting That Himalayan Pink Salt Is Not Superior

Ralston's insights are backed by several other studies. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the mineral composition of pink salt available in Australia did show traces of essential nutrients and minerals. However, the concentrations were so low that one would need to consume approximately 6 teaspoons of pink salt to achieve any meaningful nutritional benefit-far exceeding the recommended daily intake.

According to the expert, Himalayan pink salt isn't significantly healthier than regular table salt. Both are nearly identical in their nutritional impact. Ultimately, the type of salt you choose matters less than the quantity you consume. Being mindful of your salt intake is crucial to avoid overconsumption and its negative health effects. As with many things in life, less is always more.



