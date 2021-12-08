Cloves cinnamon, cardamom and several other spices hold a constant position in every Indian pantry. These spices are aromatic and have extensive usage in our everyday cooking. From masala chai to curries and dal – we add spices to almost everything we make in our kitchens. And what adds on to the popularity is their medicinal use. Indian spices are enriched with several essential nutrients and have been a part of traditional medical practice since eons. And if taken in the right amount, these spices might help boost immunity, prevent seasonal diseases and nourish us from within. Celebrity nutritionist and life coach Luke Coutinho agrees to the same and shares the benefits of cloves in one of his latest posts on Instagram.





Health Benefits Of Cloves:

Clove (also known as laung) is one of the most popular spices in our pantry. Besides its extensive usage in cooking, clove also works as a home remedy for cough, cold, head ache and more. It is loaded with anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, carminative and anti-flatulent properties that helps prevent cold and flu. According to Dr. Ashutosh Gautam from Baidyanath, “Clove (and clove oil) is one of the richest sources of antioxidants. It is used as an antiseptic and pain reliever especially for toothaches and stomach pain.”

Adding to its benefits, Luke Coutinho shared, cloves, if taken in right amount, can help control sugar cravings. Yes, you heard us. This warm and sweet spice contains nigricin, which is known to improve insulin sensitivity, further preventing all our sweet cravings.





He further shared, cloves can also help prevent tooth ache, bad breath, indigestion, nausea, vomiting and more.

Dosage: How To Consume Cloves:

Luke Coutinho further shared a clear instruction on how to consume cloves to enjoy the benefits. He explained, do not chew or swallow cloves; instead suck on a clove or two "for as long as you can".





"While it works for most people, it may not work for you…if it suits you do it, if not then don't," he further shares.





Take a look at the complete post here:





