We all have certain preferences when it comes to eating food. It could be a favourite beverage or a specific food that you enjoy eating with it. Let's just say, it feels incomplete when you're not having the two together. While some of these food combinations are fine, others could do more harm than good. In that moment, you may feel a sense of satisfaction and joy, but continuing to eat certain food combos can cause challenges to your hormonal health. Intrigued to know what these food combinations are? Read on to find out, as shared by nutritionist Poornima Peri on her official Instagram page.

Also Read: Say Goodbye To Mood Swings: 5 Nutrients To Prevent Hormonal Imbalance

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Food Combinations That Can Affect Your Hormonal Health:

1. Milk + Fruits

Many of us have fruits along with a glass of milk for breakfast. If you do too, it's time to stop. According to Poornima, combining milk with fruits, especially bananas or citrus fruits, can cause bloating and slow down digestion. Not only that, but consuming them together can also trigger insulin spikes and gut inflammation. So, always have them separately.

2. Tea/Coffee + Iron-Rich Foods

Another food combination you must avoid is tea or coffee with iron-rich foods. These include foods like lentils or dark green leafy vegetables. What makes this combo so bad? It's due to the presence of a compound called tannins in tea and coffee. She says that this can disrupt the absorption of iron, leading to low energy, fatigue, and hormonal imbalances.

3. Dairy + High-Sugar Foods

The combination of dairy products and sugary foods should also be avoided. Sure, adding strawberries or bananas to your bowl of yoghurt may be tempting, but it's not the best for your health. The nutritionist shares that this combination can trigger insulin spikes, worsening PCOS and metabolic issues.

4. Wheat Roti + Sugar

Do you have a habit of eating gud with roti or perhaps a serving of mangoes while eating your meal? Stop doing so! Poornima says that combining wheat with sugar can be detrimental to your health. Doing so can cause blood sugar crashes, increase cravings, and cause mood swings. What's more, it can also lead to unnecessary fat storage.

5. Curd + Paratha/Pulao

The combination of curd with hot paratha or pulao is simply to die for, isn't it? But did you know it can also slow down your digestion? We all know that dairy is great for digestion, but not when it's combined with carbohydrates. Poornima explains that doing so can cause bloating, gas, and other stomach-related issues. It also causes an imbalance in gut bacteria, directly affecting hormonal health.

Also Read: What To Eat To Beat Hormonal Acne? Experts Share Tips And Foods To Eat

Watch the complete video below:

Have you eaten any of these food combinations? Tell us in the comments section below!