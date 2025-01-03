Winter is here, bringing a whole lot of beauty and serenity, but also some major discomforts. One of the biggest struggles? Cold hands and feet. The moment you take your hands out of your pockets or kick off your socks, the cold just takes over, leaving you freezing. But what if we told you there's a super simple, natural way to beat the chill? That's right - one humble kitchen spice - clove - could be the secret to keeping those winter chills at bay. Let's take a closer look at how clove can help you stay warm this season.





Why Do We Get Cold Hands And Feet During Winter?

Cold hands and feet during winter are super common. According to nutritionist Isha Lall, this happens because of poor blood circulation in your body. The official website of Columbia University's Irving Medical Center explains that to maintain a cosy temperature for your vital organs like your brain and heart, your body reduces blood flow to your extremities - like your hands and feet.

How Does Clove Help Keep You Warm In Winter?

Clove could be your new best friend when it comes to staying warm. In fact, cloves should be a go-to in your winter meals. Why? Because they're known for improving blood circulation, which helps keep your hands and feet warm. As nutritionist Isha Lall explains, the bioactive compound in cloves - eugenol - is known for dilating blood vessels and improving blood flow. This makes cloves especially helpful when you're trying to keep your extremities toasty during the cold months.

What Are Some Other Benefits Of Having Clove In Your Daily Routine?

Cloves don't just help you stay warm - they offer a ton of other health benefits too. The active ingredient in cloves, eugenol oil, makes up 60-90% of each clove and is known for its powerful effects. Dr Ashutosh Gautam from Baidyanath shares that clove oil is packed with antioxidants. Here's how it benefits your body:

1. Boosts Immunity

Cloves are loaded with antioxidants that help fight free radical damage and boost your immunity. This can help keep the winter flu and colds at bay. Plus, their antiseptic, antiviral, and antimicrobial properties can help soothe sore throats and coughs.

2. Great For Oral Health

The eugenol compound in clove oil has strong germicidal properties that help tackle toothaches, sore gums, and ulcers.

3. Healthy Digestion

Clove's eugenol helps with digestion and smooths out your bowel system. It's also great for weight management as it naturally boosts your metabolism.

4. Supple Skin

Because cloves fight free radicals, they can help keep your skin smooth and glowing. Just add clove to your diet and watch your skin transform.

Easy Ways To Add Clove To Your Diet

Now that you know the magic of clove, let's look at some simple ways to add it to your daily routine.





1. Morning Chai: Add 2-3 cloves to your morning tea to keep the warmth flowing from within.





2. Clove Water: Infuse cloves in warm water and sip on it throughout the day.





3. Soups and Desserts: Give your soups and desserts a little extra oomph by sprinkling some clove powder on top.





