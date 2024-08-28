Cloves are among the most used spices in Indian kitchens. We're sure you have a container of these tiny black pods tucked away somewhere in your kitchen cabinet. While we mostly use them to add flavour to our dishes, did you know they can also help manage diabetes? As we all know, diabetes is an irreversible condition, but the good news is that it can be well managed. How? By incorporating the right types of foods into your diet. Cloves fit this category perfectly as they offer incredible benefits for diabetes management. Here, we'll be sharing how you can prepare clove tea at home. But first, let's find out what makes clove tea beneficial for diabetics:

Benefits Of Clove Tea For Diabetes Management | How Does Clove Water Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

1. Keeps Your Digestive System Healthy

When your gut is healthy, you are too! For diabetics, digestive health is paramount as sugar and starches break down into glucose during digestion. A weak digestive system can cause a sudden spike in your blood sugar levels. According to the Centre For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), unstable blood sugar levels can damage the nerves in your stomach and slow down digestion. To prevent this, consider sipping on clove tea.

2. Rich In Antioxidants

A diabetes diet should be enriched with foods and drinks rich in antioxidants. You'll be happy to know that cloves are an excellent source. Drinking clove tea can be a game changer for your condition. The reason why diabetics should focus on enriching their with antioxidants is because they help protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), antioxidants are effective in reducing diabetic complications.

3. Has Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Diabetes can cause inflammation in the body, worsening your condition and leading to other health issues. You can address this by consuming foods and beverages with anti-inflammatory properties, such as clove tea. The NIH states that consuming cloves can reduce inflammation in the body, thus helping to regulate your blood sugar levels.

4. May Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Another wonderful benefit of clove tea is its ability to improve insulin sensitivity, a common issue among diabetics. When this happens, our body's cells are unable to respond normally to insulin - a hormone that manages blood sugar levels. But here's the good news: foods and drinks with anti-inflammatory properties, such as clove tea, can help improve insulin sensitivity.

How To Make Clove Tea At Home:

Making clove tea at home is quite simple. To make it, add 7-8 cloves to a mortar and pestle and grind them coarsely. Add this powder to a pan of water and boil for around 8 to 10 minutes. You can add more water depending on the amount of tea you want to make. Once the water starts to boil, add half a teaspoon of tea powder and let the mixture steep for a few more minutes. Strain the water and enjoy! You can sip on it either at room temperature or warm, depending on your preference.

To sum up, cloves offer incredible health benefits. Incorporate cloves tea into your daily diet to help keep your blood sugar levels in check. Don't forget to consult your doctor or dietitian before making any sudden changes to your diet to ensure you're heading in the right direction.