Immunity-Boosting Drink: How To Make Cinnamon And Clove Tea To Fight Cold And Flu

This clove and cinnamon tea is a refreshing mix of health and taste.

Never before have we been so cautious about our immunity. As we begin to prioritise our health over anything else - there are a few things that we must keep in mind right now. We have to understand that when it comes to immunity, you must not trust everything you hear about. Taking pills and medicines without consulting an expert is not advisable. You can however, try looking for some ideas in your kitchen, which are safe to opt. Yes, you heard us; your pantry is packed with many spices and herbs that are known to be immunity-boosters if consumed in moderation. Something as simple and soothing as tea or kadha could help you bolster your immunity in this flu season. We have a recipe that is sure to impress.





This clove and cinnamon tea is a refreshing mix of health and taste. While clove has a nice hot and pungent flavour, cinnamon has mildly sweet tones. Together they make a combination that spells blockbuster. The spices also happen to be a treasure trove of antioxidants. Antioxidants fight free radical activity that may be held responsible for weakened immunity. Cloves are also packed with antiseptic, antiviral and antimicrobial properties. The anti-inflammatory compounds may help heal sore throats, cold and cough, and headache.





How To Make Clove And Cinnamon Tea:

Ingredients:





1 tsp of cloves

1 small bark of cinnamon

½ teaspoon of ginger powder

1 cup of water

Method:

1. Take a vessel, pour a cup of water and bring it to boil.





2. Now add clove, cinnamon and ginger powder to the water and allow it to seep for 3-4 minutes.





3. Turn off the heat. Strain the tea and serve.





While cinnamon adds a tinge of sweetness to the tea, but if that is not enough for you, you can also add a teaspoon of honey to sweeten the tea. Honey is also loaded with antiviral properties. But make sure you do not boil honey with the tea, add it later when the tea is boiled.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



