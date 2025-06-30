For many women, periods are more than just a monthly inconvenience. They come with a host of physical symptoms, including cramps, bloating, back pain, fatigue, and mood swings. In fact, menstrual pain, known as dysmenorrhea, is so common that around 70-80 percent of adolescent girls in India experience it, according to the Indian Journal of Community Medicine. Most women rely on quick fixes like painkillers, hot water bags, or even rest days. But there is a growing interest in natural remedies that are gentle on the body and easy to prepare at home. One such traditional remedy gaining attention is Haldi Kalonji Water - a simple herbal drink made using turmeric (haldi) and black seeds (kalonji). Let's explore its benefits in detail.





What Is Haldi Kalonji Water?

Haldi Kalonji water is exactly what it sounds like. It is water infused with haldi and kalonji, sometimes with a touch of black pepper. It is typically consumed warm, once or twice a day, especially during menstruation.

Why Turmeric?

Turmeric has been a staple in Indian kitchens and Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. Its bright yellow compound, curcumin, is well known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and pain-relieving properties.

Why Kalonji?

Nigella seeds, or kalonji, are used in Unani and Ayurvedic systems to manage a variety of ailments. They are known for supporting digestive health, balancing hormones, and boosting the immune system.





Photo Credit: iStock

Benefits Of Haldi Kalonji Water During Periods:

1. Helps reduce inflammation and pain:

Cramps during periods are caused by prostaglandins - hormone-like compounds that trigger uterine contractions. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, acts as a natural anti-inflammatory and helps reduce prostaglandin production.





A study in the journal Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice found that curcumin significantly reduced the severity and duration of menstrual pain when taken regularly. Additionally, turmeric supports liver health, which may aid in hormone regulation.

2. Supports hormonal balance and eases discomfort:

Kalonji possesses analgesic (pain-relieving) and antispasmodic (muscle-relaxing) properties. According to the Avicenna Journal of Phytomedicine, Nigella sativa oil reduced pain intensity in women with primary dysmenorrhea. Kalonji is also believed to regulate menstrual cycles and reduce bloating.

Additional Benefits Of Haldi-Kalonji Water Durind Periods:

1. Improves digestion:

Periods can disrupt gut function, leading to constipation or diarrhoea. Both turmeric and kalonji can promote digestive health and relieve gas.

2. Boosts mood and energy:

Curcumin influences neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which may help manage PMS-related mood swings and fatigue.

3. Strengthens immunity:

Rich in antioxidants, haldi and kalonji may help the body fight infections, especially when energy levels dip.

4. Reduces bloating and water retention:

Kalonji acts as a mild diuretic, aiding in the elimination of excess water.





Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Haldi Kalonji Water At Home

Boil one glass of water. Turn off the flame and add half tsp turmeric and one-fourth tsp kalonji. Optional: Add a pinch of black pepper to enhance curcumin absorption. Stir well and let it steep for 5-10 minutes. Strain into a glass and drink it warm, preferably in the morning or at bedtime.

Who Should Avoid It?

While generally safe, those with low blood pressure or kidney issues should be cautious, as kalonji and turmeric may aggravate these conditions.

People taking blood thinners or diabetes medications should consult a healthcare professional before including this drink in their routine, as interactions may occur.

The Bottom Line: Not A Miracle Cure, But A Time-Tested Remedy

The blend of turmeric's anti-inflammatory strength with kalonji's hormonal support makes this a gentle yet effective ally during menstruation. However, every body is different. What works wonders for one person may have limited effects for another. So, before adding any remedy to your daily routine, it is best to consult a medical professional.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.