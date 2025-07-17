A superfood that no one complains about, amla has been around for centuries. This tiny fruit can be consumed in many ways - from chutneys to curries - it is incredibly versatile. And why not? It offers a wide range of health benefits and adds a sharp, sour flavour to both food and drinks. But while many of us grew up eating it raw or sweetened into murabba, there is one traditional method that is often overlooked: fermentation. It may sound like something your grandmother swore by, but this process can actually make amla far more effective for your health. Want to know how to do it at home? Read on.





5 Health Benefits Of Eating Amla Daily

1. Boosts Immune Health

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is rich in vitamin C, which supports immune function. According to Dr Komal Bhadouria, Nutritionist at SCI International Hospital, New Delhi, a single serving of amla can meet up to 46 per cent of your daily vitamin C requirement.

2. Supports Healthy Digestion

Amla is not only rich in vitamin C but also packed with soluble fibre. This helps in smoother digestion and may provide relief from common digestive problems such as bloating or acidity.

3. Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Amla is known to slow down the absorption of carbohydrates due to its soluble fibre content. This helps prevent sudden spikes in blood glucose, making it a helpful addition to a diabetic diet.

4. Reduces Hair Fall And Dandruff

Delhi-based weight management expert Gargi Sharma says, "Amla can be used to prepare home remedies for curing various conditions such as cold and cough, mouth ulcers, dandruff and more." Regular use of amla can help control dandruff and reduce hair fall, especially when included in your diet or haircare routine.

5. Improves Skin Texture And Elasticity

The high vitamin C content in amla supports collagen production, which may slow signs of ageing and help maintain smooth, glowing skin. Regular consumption can be a natural way to improve your skincare results.

Why Fermenting Amla Makes It More Effective

While most people consume amla raw or cooked, nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar suggests fermenting amla to enhance its benefits—especially for better vitamin C and iron absorption. This easy process increases the fruit's bioavailability and adds gut-friendly bacteria too.

How To Ferment Amla At Home:

Cut the amla or pierce each fruit with a fork.

Soak the pieces in water with a pinch of salt.

Let them sit at room temperature for 24 hours.

After fermenting, store in the refrigerator and use within one week.

What Is The Best Way To Eat Fermented Amla

According to Sudhakar, you can consume three fermented amlas daily. These can be eaten as is, added to salads, or juiced. If juicing, make sure to retain the pulp for its fibre content.

Which Is Better For Digestion And Gut Health—Fresh Or Pickled Amla?

While fresh amla is loaded with vitamin C, pickled or fermented amla has an extra edge. “Pickled amla undergoes a fermentation process that introduces probiotics—healthy bacteria that support digestion and improve gut health.” This makes fermented amla a smarter choice for anyone looking to support their digestive system naturally. Just keep an eye on the amount of salt and oil used if you are going the traditional pickling route.

What Does Science Say About Pickled Amla And Its Benefits?

It is not just an old-school kitchen habit. There is real research behind it. Studies show that fermentation enhances antioxidant levels and boosts probiotic content in amla. LAB-fermented amla (lactic acid bacteria) shows increased phenolic and flavonoid compounds, higher antioxidant potential, and stable probiotic counts even after refrigeration. So yes, science backs that gut-friendly kick you get from fermented amla.

How Long Does An Amla Pickle Last?

If you are making a traditional amla pickle, it can stay good for six months to a year—either at room temperature or in the fridge, depending on how it is stored. But if you are trying the simpler quick-salt ferment method mentioned earlier, keep it refrigerated after 24 hours and finish it within a week. That way, the probiotics stay active and the taste remains fresh.





How To Add Amla To Your Diet Every Day

1. Use It In Salads

Switch your usual lemon dressing with amla juice. It adds a similar tang while offering more vitamin C and immunity support.

2. Add To Tempering (Tadka)

Once fermented, chopped amla pieces can be added to your daily tadka. The change in flavour is subtle, but the nutritional value gets a real lift.

3. Infuse Herbal Teas

Drop a chopped piece of amla into your herbal tea as it brews. It adds both flavour and extra antioxidants.

4. Make Fresh Amla Juice

Amla juice is widely known to help fight cold and cough. Juice it fresh, mix with a touch of honey, and drink it on an empty stomach.

5. Blend Into Chutney

An easy way to boost your nutrient intake is through a quick amla chutney. It pairs well with most Indian meals and requires minimal prep.