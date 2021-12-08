It's winter and the drastic change in the temperature calls for a change in the home menu. While there will be a natural preference for hot dishes and beverages, there are many other ingredients that are perfect for the winter. One such indigenous ingredient that has several benefits is Amla also known as Indian gooseberries. Amla can be consumed in several ways and has several health benefits. It plays a role in enhancing immunity but also helps in regulating cholesterol levels. One of the most common forms of consuming amla is having it as murabbas.





Before we mention the benefits of amla, as an ingredient, here's a quick recipe on how you can make the classic dish which almost serves as an alternative to pickles.

There are many ways of including amla in your winter diet

How To Make Amla Murabba l Amla Muraba Recipe:

1.Using a fork, prick the amla. Dissolve 1 tsp lime in water and soak the amla overnight





2. Remove the amla and thoroughly wash it. Repeat the process once more.





3. Wash thoroughly after draining. Squeeze and rinse to remove any remaining lime.





4. Bring water to a boil, then add the amla.





5. Cook until it is soft and translucent.





6. Drain the water and set it aside.





7. Combine sugar, lemon juice, and 6 cups of water to make a syrup.





8. Skim off any excess scum that forms.





9. Add the amla, bring to a boil, and then reduce to low heat for 4-5 minutes. Set aside to cool before storing in an airtight jar.





10. You can flavour it with elaichi or any other flavouring ingredient of your choice. Click here for the list of ingredients.

Amla Murabba is one of the most common ways to enjoy the fruit in winter

Benefits Of Amla In Winter Diet

So why should you include amla in any form in your diet? Here are five reasons to add it to your winter menu.





1. Amla is rich in vitamin C, which is essential for the body and helps in building immunity.





2. Amla has low fat and carbohydrate content. In addition to boosting metabolism, it helps to regulate cravings.





3.Amla is rich in vitamin A, which promotes eye health and controls issues like watering and itching of the eyes.





4. It is rich in vitamin A and antioxidants. Therefore, Amla also serves as an anti-aging ingredient.





5. Amla is rich in essential fatty acids which promote skin and hair health.