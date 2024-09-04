Pickles (or 'achars') hold a special place in Indian culinary traditions. From adding a tangy punch to our daily meals to enhancing the taste of our elaborate dishes, achars are a staple in every Indian household. No meals feel truly complete without a spoonful of that spicy and tangy condiment. Typically, achars take a long to ferment and dissolve in flavours which is why they are a winter delicacy. But what if we tell you that you can satiate your achar cravings with an instant, tangy and nutritious pickle? Yes, you read that right! Here, we bring you an easy recipe of instant amla achar which is super delightful and easy to make. So, what are you waiting for? Let's dive into some common questions before learning the recipe!





Photo Credit: iStock



What Are The Health Benefits Of Eating Amla Achar?

Eating Amla achar can do wonders for your body. Its star ingredient Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is packed with vitamin C which can boost your health and immune system. This is especially beneficial for monsoon – when we are prone to contracting various kinds of bacteria. Moreover, this achar has several spices that have antioxidant properties that can support overall well-being. What's more? Amla is packed with vitamin A which can help strengthen your hair roots, so say goodbye to hair fall and say hello to thick and shiny hair.

How To Keep Amla Achar Fresh For Long?

While it may sound unusual, to keep your amla achar fresh for long, store it in an airtight container in a refrigerator. This will help prevent moisture and air from spoiling the pickle. Moreover, make sure to use a clean spoon every time you take some pickle out, to avoid contamination. If you want to increase your instant amla achaar's shelf life, add a layer of oil on top of the pickle to keep the air out of it.

Photo Credit: iStock

Can You Add Other Ingredients To Your Amla Achar?

Absolutely! You can add a variety of ingredients to your instant amla achar to experiment with the flavours. For example, if you want to increase its tanginess, add a little bit of lemon juice to it. If you want to balance the tanginess, add a little bit of jaggery or sugar to it. You can also experiment with the flavours by adding nigella seeds or fennel seeds to add a different taste note to your achar.

Instant Amla Achaar Recipe | How To Make Instant Amla Achar

Making amla achar at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared by digital creator Nitya Hegde (@finefettlecookerys) on Instagram. To make this:

1. Prepare Amlas

Start by cleaning the amlas and set them aside. Heat a pot. To it, add water and salt and mix well. Now add amlas to this and let it cool completely.

2. Make Achaar Powder

Take a pan and put all the spices – cumin seeds, mustard, fenugreek seeds, cloves, peppercorn, star anise, hing, and nutmeg – in it. Dry roast them until aromatic. Remove from heat and let them cool down completely. Then ground them into a fine powder.

3. Combine ingredients

In a large bowl, remove the amla seeds from the amla. Now add the ground masala powder and mix well. Next, slit the bird chilli and add it to the mixture. Gradually, pour the salt water used to cook the amla into the mixture, adding little by little to make sure the masala is evenly distributed. Store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator, and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

So, make this delightful achar recipe at home and let us know in the comments below if you like it or not.