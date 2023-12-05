Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, has been dubbed a "superfood," and rightfully so because of its numerous benefits. Whether you take it in a juice or raw form, this small green fruit which has a uniquely sour and bitter taste is packed with loads of benefits, so much so that consuming 100 grams of Amla can be equivalent to 20 oranges worth of Vitamin C. Not only does it boost your immunity but also promotes digestion and manages blood sugar levels. Winter season comes with loads of green leafy vegetables, with Amla being one of them, but having kids to consume it can be tricky. However, worry not. We have got you covered with these Amla recipes.

Amla recipes made fun.

Here Are 4 'Fun' Amla Recipes For Your Kids That You Must Try:

1. Amla Jam

Kid-friendly Amla recipes do exist, and yes, Jams can be super healthy too! To prepare Amla Jam, all you need is this green fruit, some jaggery, and cardamom. Boil 500 grams of Amla in two cups of water and check until they are tender. After they have cooled down, remove the seeds from this superfood and blend it in a mixer till it's gooey like a paste. In a pan, put the Amla paste and jaggery (as per taste and sweetness levels) and cook it on a medium flame until it changes colour. Keep on tasting it in between to get an idea of the final product. In the end, you can put the ground cardamom and mix the jam for an enhanced flavour. And voila! Your amla jam is ready.

2. Amla Vitamin C Shots

Bored of store-bought energy boosters? Try this new immunity-boosting Amla recipe for your kids. Amla Vitamin C shots is an easy 10-minute recipe that can be taken once a week. In a mixer jar, take 10-12 raw amlas, a piece of ginger, chaat masala, salt, cumin seed powder, mint leaves, and some sugar or jaggery for a balanced flavour. Blend the mix and strain it with a sieve. Put the juice in small shot glasses and serve it fresh!

3. Amla Candy

Why let your kids have processed-all-sugar candy when they can have healthy homemade candy instead? Amla Candy is a simple and sweet treat that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Although this Amla recipe takes 2 to 3 days, the results are marvellous. Take 250 grams of washed Amla and dry it. Steam the Amla for 20 minutes but keep a check so that they do not overcook. Remove the seeds from gooseberries and pluck them apart. Put the flakes in a bowl, evenly spread sugar all over it, and let the sugar melt and absorb in the steamed fruit. Within 24 hours you will see the sugar will melt and let the fruit sit in the syrup for some time. Strain the flakes and let them sun dry on a plate for a day. After they have dried, coat the flakes with powdered sugar, black pepper powder, and some black salt. Your Amla Candy is ready to serve or binge!





4. Amla Rice

Want healthy dishes to cover half of your kids' plate? Then this Amla recipe is for you. Amla rice is a simple and quick dish that can also make for an excellent lunch box recipe. Take some leftover rice and add two tablespoons of oil to it. Keep that aside. Grate four fresh gooseberries. In a pan, add oil and put 1 tablespoon of mustard seeds, 1 tablespoon of split urad dal, 3-4 cashews, and 1 tablespoon of Bengal gram. Mix. Then add 4 slit green chillies, and a few curry leaves. Saute for a few minutes before adding grated amla. Add 1/4 tablespoon of turmeric powder and salt as per taste and let the amla cook for 5 minutes to soak in the flavours. Put the cooked rice in the concoction and give it a gentle mix. And it's done!





Winter season blesses us with a variety of fruits and vegetables packed with nutrients and health benefits. So, try these recipes to give your tastebuds a rollercoaster ride.