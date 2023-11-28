Winter is here, and it is time to make some important changes in our diet. We don't just mean swapping our favourite cold drinks with piping hot beverages. It is essential to make holistic changes in each of our meals, embracing seasonal fruits and vegetables as a good example. At the same time, you need to be careful about nutrient deficiencies. Iron is one such mineral that many people don't get enough of. This season, make it a point to ensure that you have more foods high in iron. Find out why below:





Also Read: 7 Winter Weight Loss Recipes With Sweet Potatoes You Must Try

Why Should You Have More Iron-Rich Foods in Winter?

Lentils are a good source of iron. Photo Credit: iStock



The lower temperatures of the season affect our bodies in many ways. Winter often brings with it increased instances of cold and cough, flu, viral fever, etc. Choosing the right kinds of food can help you build up your immunity and keep up with your daily routine. The cold weather may also make you feel sluggish and low. Iron-rich foods can help keep you energized. Along with this important mineral, these foods are high in other types of nutrients that are essential for your overall health.





Also Read: Palak For Diabetes: 7 Easy And Healthy Ways To Consume Spinach





There are two key types of iron: heme and non-heme. The former is mainly found in meat and seafood. However, if you are a vegetarian, you'll have to rely on non-heme iron found in vegetables, lentils, nuts, seeds, etc. Below are five easy recipes for you to begin with.

Here Are 5 Iron-Rich Vegetarian Recipes to Add to Your Winter Diet:

1. Palak Dal

Spinach Recipes: Palak is a common vegetable that you need to add to your winter diet. Photo Credit: iStock

Spinach (palak) is widely considered to be one of the best sources of iron. While different leafy greens are rich in this mineral, spinach is a convenient and delicious option for many people. You can use it to make everything from soups and snacks to sabzis and dal preparations. We recommend combining the goodness of palak and dal with this recipe.

2. Stuffed Chickpea Paratha

Have a healthy breakfast in the form of this channa-stuffed paratha. Photo Credit: iStock

Legumes (including dal and channa) are also great vegetarian sources of iron. Moreover, they are rich in protein, which also helps keep you satiated and energized. Indian cuisine has a wide variety of options when it comes to cooking legumes. If you're looking to try something different, we recommend stuffed chickpea paratha. Find the step-by-step recipe here.

3. Tofu Bhurji

Tofu is an amazing vegetarian alternative to iron-rich and protein-rich animal-based foods. You can use it as a substitute for eggs, chicken, and fish in several recipes. It can also be used to make other special dishes. If you have a taste for all things desi, this tofu bhurji is a must-try. Flavorful and wholesome, it might just become your go-to winter breakfast. Read the complete recipe here.

4. Cashew Balls

Nuts make for wonderful iron-rich snacks. Just keep a small box of them handy and munch on them whenever you feel low. But if you want to add them to your diet in a unique way, you can also choose creative treats. One such option is cashew balls. These vegan balls are sweetened with dates - which are also great for boosting energy levels in winter. Check out the full recipe here.

5. Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Another convenient snacking option is pumpkin seeds. You can roast them to make a delicious and energy-boosting treat. Add some spices and seasonings of your choice to lend them a good flavour. Watch the recipe video here. Other ways to add these seeds to your diet include sprinkling them over salads, blending them with smoothie ingredients, and making crackers out of them.





Also Read: 5 Easy And Delicious Ways To Consume Seeds For Healthy Skin





Incorporate these foods into your winter diet and say goodbye to unwanted feelings of sluggishness!





Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.