Iron is what keeps our blood healthy and flowing. It's a mineral that helps in the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen from our lungs to the entire body. While some individuals are naturally blessed with high iron levels, others may not be as fortunate. For them, the only practical solution is to turn to foods in the kitchen pantry. Of course, spinach and seafood are the go-to options for increasing iron intake, but some also consider dates and raisins. But is this really true? Can these dried fruits actually increase your iron levels, or are they not as effective? Recently, nutritionist Amita Gadre took to her official Instagram to reveal the truth about this.

So, Do They Really Boost Your Iron? Hear It From The Expert:

According to Amita, one shouldn't solely rely on dates and raisins to boost their iron intake. She says, "A 100-gm serving of dates has approximately 0.89 mg of iron and 286 calories. On the other hand, a 100-gm serving of raisins has 4.26 mg of iron and about 300 calories." The nutritionist further explains that an adult female requires 29 mg of iron per day, which both of these are unable to fulfil. So, if you consume more dates and raisins, you'll end up increasing your calorie intake but your iron levels may still not be sufficient. Therefore, it's best to exercise portion control while eating these sweet treats and incorporate other sources of iron into your diet. Take a look:

What Are The Signs And Symptoms Of Iron Deficiency?

Lack of energy or unexplained fatigue

Pale skin

Shortness of breath

Dizziness

Dry hair and skin

Frequent headaches

Brittle fingernails

What Foods Are Highest In Iron?

So, if not dates and raisins, what are the foods that can really help increase your iron levels? While spinach and other green leafy vegetables top the list of iron-rich foods, many people find them boring or may dislike their taste. If you fall into this category, Amita suggests including foods like rajma, chickpeas, sesame seeds, and flaxseed in your diet. Apart from these, you can also opt for soya beans and amaranth. You'll be amazed at how much you can experiment with these everyday kitchen ingredients and transform them into mouth-watering delicacies. Looking for some recipe inspiration? Click here to discover iron-rich snacks you can make at home.

Now that you know the truth about dates and raisins, be sure to practice portion control while consuming them. Remember to always consult a professional before making any major changes to your diet. Stay fit and healthy!