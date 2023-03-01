The incidence of diabetes is on the rise with the number of cases growing by the year. According to data from The World Health Organization, the number of people suffering from diabetes rose 300 percent from 1980 to 2014. There are many causal factors that lead to diabetes - genetics, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating practices, lack of physical activities, environmental factors and so on. Even someone leading a healthy life can be at risk of getting this lifestyle disease. However, there are certain actions, if taken in time, can show bigger and better results in alleviating the risk and symptoms of diabetes.





Prevention is better than cure. Following these dietary tips may help you significantly reduce the risk of diabetes:





(Also Read: 7 'Healthy Foods' That Diabetics Are Advised To Avoid)

Here're 10 Diet Tips To Reduce The Risk Of Diabetes:

1. Eat Whole Grains Instead Of Refined Grains

Whole grains are richer in fibre as compared to refined grains. Fibre reduces sugar spikes after eating while providing the body with minerals and phytochemicals that help prevent diabetes and other lifestyle diseases.

Whole grains are rich in fibre. Image Credit: iStock

2. Choose Your Carbs Wisely

Carbohydrates are known to give rise to blood glucose levels, but at the same time, this macronutrient is essential for the body. Nutritionist Shikha Gupta suggests having healthy carbs but in moderation. Foods like jowar, bajra, nachni, oats, rice, wheat, sugar, maida, fruit and pulses raise glucose slower than foods like sugar, maida, honey, jaggery and fruits.

3. Include Healthy Fats In Your Diet

Healthy fats don't increase bad cholesterol and are good for stabilising blood sugar level. Nutritionist Shikha Gupta suggests adding healthy fats-rich foods like organic A2 Ghee, coconut, avocado, olives, nuts and seeds to the diet.

4. Avoid Sugar

Excessive sugar consumption is the first that should be avoided to avoid diabetes. Sodas, fruit juice, iced tea, and sugary desserts - all can increase the risk of diabetes. A women's health study found that if sugary foods are consumed in high amounts every day, the incidence of diabetes increases by 32%.

5. Manage Weight

Excessive weight also poses a risk of diabetes. Nutritionist Rupali Datta reveals that "being overweight raises the risk of diabetes 20 times. Also, if one loses 7-10% of weight, they can cut down the risk by as much as 50%."





(Also Read: 5 Herbs And Spices That May Help Manage Blood Sugar)

6. Pack Proteins Into Your Diet

Proteins induce satiety and help control weight. Along with other health benefits, protein-rich foods also help in the prevention of diabetes. Nutritionist Rupali Datta warns against processed meats and high-fat red meat and suggests having lean proteins like chicken, eggs and fish. A serving of nuts and seeds at least 3 times a week is also advised.

7. Reduce Stress

Stress can cause insulin resistance, which may lead to diabetes. Along with curbing down stress triggers, you can enrich your diet with foods that may subvert anxiety, depression, mood swings and stress. Here is a list of foods that are considered good for fighting stress.

8. Stay Physically Active

Exercising and leading an active life not only helps manage weight, it also makes the body use up more glucose to turn into energy. Thus, staying physically active is important to ward off lifestyle diseases.

9. Consume Potassium-Rich Foods

Potassium is known to manage blood sugar levels well. According to a study published in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) meats like fish such as salmon, cod, flounder, and sardines are some of the foods rich in potassium. Even fruits like bananas, kiwis and apricots, and vegetables like broccoli, peas and tomatoes are good options.

10. Eat a balanced diet

Our body requires all the essential nutrients to function properly. Fresh produce gives you more nutrition. So, make sure to include all healthy food groups in the diet and balance them appropriately, and remember moderation is the key.

Eat more and more fresh fruits and vegetables

Photo Credit: iStock

Preventing diabetes is easier than managing it. Make changes in your lifestyle now before it's too late.