Let us be honest, periods are not just about handling heavy flow. For many, they bring along that monthly package of cramps, discomfort, and constant tiredness. Period pain is something most women know all too well. Whether it is the dull ache in the lower belly or sharp pains shooting to the back and thighs, it can really throw off your day. While some grab hot water bags and painkillers, others swear by old-school home remedies handed down through generations. One natural remedy gaining attention for menstrual relief is kalonji water, made from nigella seeds.





Also known as onion seeds, kalonji has been a staple in Indian kitchens and traditional medicine for ages. It gives off a strong aroma when added to food and turns into a healing brew when used as tea or powder. According to a report in the International Journal of Research and Review, kalonji seeds are used in Ayurveda and folk medicine to improve menstrual flow and ease period pain.





How Kalonji Water Works To Manage Period Pain:

Kalonji seeds are loaded with vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds. These work together to boost immunity, support gut health, regulate blood sugar, and enhance overall wellness. When it comes to menstrual pain, kalonji water stands out with specific benefits that make it a natural favourite.

1. Reduces Inflammation:

Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta explains that the anti-inflammatory properties in kalonji reduce free radical damage, inflammation, and oxidative stress. This helps relax muscles and ease cramps during periods. The magic lies in thymoquinone, a powerful compound in kalonji.

2. Supports Hormonal Balance:

A study in the Avicenna Journal of Phytomedicine confirms that thymoquinone behaves like estrogen in the body, helping to regulate hormonal imbalances. These imbalances often trigger cramps and irregular menstrual cycles.

3. Balances Doshas:

Ayurveda teaches that kalonji balances the Vata dosha, which controls movement and pain. When Vata is out of balance, it can cause cramping, bloating, and restlessness during menstruation.

4. Cuts Down Bloating and Digestive Issues:

Kalonji's carminative effects calm the digestive system. Its anti-inflammatory action supports gut health, easing bloating, gas, and indigestion - common annoyances during periods.

5. Prevents Muscle Spasms:

The Journal of Ethnopharmacology highlights kalonji's antispasmodic properties, which explain why it has long been used to manage menstrual cramps and muscle spasms. It helps relax uterine muscles, reducing the severity and length of period pain.





How To Make Kalonji Water At Home:

Take half a spoon of kalonji seeds and add them to a glass of water.

Cover the glass and let it sit overnight.

The next morning, boil the water, strain it, and sip slowly.

For a bit of sweetness, add some honey if you like.

Can You Drink Kalonji Water Every Day?

Health experts say kalonji is generally safe to consume daily in moderate amounts. Studies show no harmful effects on the liver, kidneys, or other organs when taken properly.





That said, the Journal of Ethnopharmacology warns that too much kalonji or its extracts could cause mild side effects like nausea, stomach upset, or bloating in some people. It is wise to check with a healthcare professional to find the right amount for your body. Remember, moderation is key.





