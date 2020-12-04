Immunity Diet: How To Make Nimbu-Adrak Ka Achaar To Pair With Your Daily Meals

Immunity cannot be built in a day

Highlights Lemon is a good source of vitamin C

Ginger is a traditional remedy to boost immunity

Ginger packs many antibacterial properties

The year has almost come to an end and we are still grappling with something we have seldom given so much importance to – immunity. Remember the time we would go for an exam despite a fever, or commute in public transports with a running cold – try doing that now and be ready for some conspicuous stares. So, what is immunity and why is it so important, especially in times like these? Immunity is your body's natural defence system against pathogens or disease-causing agents. Immunity is not activated in a day; when people say he/she has good immunity or bad immunity, they are simply commenting on the person's natural ability to fight the infection. It is possible, however, to strengthen your immunity by following a right diet and lifestyle. Fortunately, our kitchen is loaded with inexpensive, sustainable remedies that could build up our resistance against infection. Kitchen ingredients like lemon and ginger are particularly considered two of the healthiest. It is a good thing that they are used in a gamut of our preparations already, but there's no harm in exploring and experimenting more, right?





Ginger and lemon are known to do wonders for your throat

Pickle or achaar is a kitchen staple that could amp up some of our most boring fares. But what if we tell you that it could in its small capacity also lend to stronger immunity? This nimbu-adrak ka achaar may just be the ideal addition to your diet right now. Lemons are loaded with vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that helps fight free-radical activity and rev up immunity naturally. Ginger, on the other hand, is replete with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu."





Pickles are popular desi accompaniment



This nimbu-adrak ka achaar is so easy to make that you would never want to purchase pickles from the market after that. But it has to be ensured that you never forget about portion control. You cannot and must not have too much of achaar as it could lead to indigestion, bloating, heartburn and flatulence. Here's the full recipe of nimbu-adrak ka achaar.





Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.







