Coriander leaves are typically used as a garnish for several foods and drinks. Whether it's aloo gobhi, a bowl of piping hot sambar, pulao, or a glass of lemonade - they work their magic in all of them. Without the greens, it feels like the dish is lacking something. While coriander leaves certainly help enhance the flavour of our food and drinks, did you know they have a lot more to offer? These vibrant green leaves are packed with essential nutrients, making them an excellent addition to our diet. And what better way to reap their benefits than by making delicious coriander juice? When consumed on an empty stomach, it can transform your health in a myriad of ways. Read on to find out how.

Here Are Some Amazing Benefits Of Consuming Coriander Juice On An Empty Stomach:

1. Aids In Weight Loss

Have you been struggling to lose weight? If so, start having coriander juice first thing in the morning. Since coriander leaves are low in calories and high in fibre, their juice can help promote a feeling of satiety. Make sure not to add any sweeteners to the juice to keep it weight-loss-friendly. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), polyphenols present in coriander can help improve obesity.

2. Good For Digestive Health

Coriander juice can also aid in promoting digestive health. What makes it so great? Well, it's because coriander is known to stimulate the production of digestive enzymes. As per the NIH, coriander leaves can help relieve gastrointestinal disorders such as diarrhoea, bloating, and constipation. Start having coriander juice on a regular basis and see the change for yourself.

3. Nourishes Your Skin

Who doesn't want healthy and glowing skin? If you've been struggling with skin issues lately, consider adding coriander juice to your morning routine. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, coriander leaves are a powerhouse of antioxidants and vitamin C. Both of these are essential for skin health, making its juice great for nourishing your skin from within.

4. Helps Boost Immunity

A good immune system helps protect against harmful diseases, reducing your chances of falling sick. Since coriander leaves are rich in antioxidants, they are excellent for boosting your immunity. Moreover, coriander leaves also have anti-inflammatory properties, making them a great immunity-boosting food. So, start sipping on their juice and take a step closer to a healthier you.

How To Make Coriander Juice At Home?

Making coriander juice at home is quite simple. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Start by washing the coriander leaves thoroughly and then adding them to a blender.

Add a handful of mint leaves and minced ginger. You may also add grated carrots for additional flavour.

Now, add water and blend to form a smooth puree. Feel free to add more water if you feel the consistency is too thick.

Once done, add some freshly squeezed lemon juice along with salt and pepper.

Stir well and pour into a glass filled with ice cubes. Your coriander juice is now to be relished.

Don't hesitate to add a drizzle of honey for a hint of sweetness.

Coriander leaves are more than just a garnish. Try making their juice at home and consume it first thing in the morning to reap its numerous benefits.