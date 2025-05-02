Hair fall is something most of us go through at some point. It might be the changing weather, stress, or just plain bad luck with genes. For many, it is not just a passing phase—it sticks around. While shampoos and fancy treatments are what we turn to first, what you eat makes a much bigger difference than you think. That is right. Healthy hair starts with your plate. What you eat shows up in your strands. Iron and folic acid deficiency are often to blame for weak, thinning hair. But here is the fun part—there is a super simple salad that might actually help. A nutritionist has shared a quick Whole Masoor Dal Salad Bowl recipe that is packed with everything your hair has been asking for. But before we get to the recipe, let us break down what whole masoor dal really does for your body.





Also Read: 12 Benefits Of Amla (Indian Gooseberry) For The Hair

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Whole Masoor Dal:

The hero of this salad, whole masoor dal, is loaded with nutrients that your body—and hair—love. Check this out:

1. Packed With Protein

Whole masoor dal is a top source of plant-based protein. It helps rebuild and repair tissue, which is exactly what your hair and skin need to stay strong and healthy.

2. High In Fibre

This dal is rich in fibre, which supports better digestion and gut health. When your gut is happy, your body absorbs nutrients better, especially the ones that help your hair grow.

3. Loaded With Antioxidants

Masoor dal has polyphenols and antioxidants that help your body fight off free radicals. Less stress in the body equals happier, healthier hair and skin.

4. Supports Blood Sugar

Nutritionist Rupali Datta says masoor dal has a low glycaemic index, making it great for people with diabetes. She recommends eating whole dals every day to help manage sugar levels.

5. Rich In Essential Minerals

Whole masoor dal is not just about iron—it also has potassium, magnesium, and zinc. These minerals are key for everything from stronger hair to better heart health.

Why This Whole Masoor Dal Salad Bowl Works For Hair Fall

This salad is not just tasty; it is a proper hair health booster. Nutritionist Leema Mahajan says that every 100 g of whole masoor dal gives 7.5 g of iron. Iron improves the oxygen flow to your scalp, which is crucial for healthy hair growth. That is not all. Lemon juice, bell peppers, and raw vegetables bring in vitamin C, which helps your body absorb iron better. Beetroot and masoor dal also contain folic acid, which helps raise your haemoglobin levels and prevent hair thinning. So, yes, this easy salad could be your go-to fix for hair fall—and it will leave your hair naturally shiny and strong.

How To Make Whole Masoor Dal Salad Bowl | Iron-Rich Salad Recipe

This salad recipe is super easy to put together. Nutritionist Leema Mahajan posted it on Instagram, and it is ideal if you want to include more iron-rich food in your diet. Here is how you do it:

1. Prepare Lentils And Veggies

Start by chopping up vegetables like carrots, sweet corn, and beetroot. Soak the masoor dal, then steam it along with the veggies for about 5–8 minutes until everything is soft.

2. Make The Salad Dressing

In a bowl, mix lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, honey, cumin powder, carom seeds, pink salt, and black salt. This dressing ties all the flavours together.

3. Put It All Together

Add chopped onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, and coriander leaves to a big bowl. Add the steamed lentils and veggies. Throw in some roasted peanuts and pour the dressing on top. Mix everything well and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read:Yoga for Hair Growth: 6 Effective Poses for Healthy and Strong Hair





Now that you know how to tackle hair fall with something this simple, it might be time to ditch the pills and try this salad instead. Your scalp will thank you.