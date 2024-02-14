Virat Kohli stands not only as a legendary athlete but also as an inspiration for health and fitness enthusiasts. Recently, Nutritionist Neha Sahaya, in an Instagram post, unveiled Virat Kohli's diet secret, which revolves around incorporating alkaline foods into his diet. She shared a video in which Virat Kohli talked about how he was struggling with thinning bones and how alkalizing his diet helped strengthen his bones and alleviate neck pain. As we age, our bones tend to weaken and thin, a common concern for many individuals, especially those over 35. Kohli's decision to embrace an alkaline-rich diet stems from the idea of maintaining the body's pH balance, a critical aspect often overlooked in traditional diets.

What are the benefits of an alkaline diet:

Neha Sahaya shared that the human body operates optimally when its pH level leans slightly alkaline, typically ranging between 7.35 to 7.45. Contrastingly, the stomach maintains an acidic pH of around 1.5 to 3.5 to aid in digestion and combat harmful bacteria.





The crux of an alkaline diet lies in consuming foods that promote alkalinity within the body, fostering overall health and potentially warding off diseases. An acidic diet, on the other hand, characterized by foods that yield acidic byproducts during metabolism, can disrupt the body's pH balance and trigger various health issues. Among the potential repercussions are compromised bone health, digestive disturbances, and inflammation, all of which can impede one's overall well-being.

Achieving a harmonious balance between acidic and alkaline foods is paramount for optimal health. While the stomach requires acidity for efficient digestion, the body thrives when fueled by alkaline-forming foods. These include a diverse array of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and certain grains. "Drinking vegetable juice every day is the first step towards alkalizing your diet," the nutritionist said.

What foods are in an alkaline diet - The best alkaline foods to consume are:

1. Fruits: Indulge in avocados, bananas, berries, and melons to elevate your alkaline intake.





2. Vegetables: Embrace the alkaline-rich goodness of spinach, kale, broccoli, and cucumbers for vibrant health.





3 Nuts and Seeds: Nourish your body with almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, packed with alkaline-forming properties.





4. Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, and beans serve as excellent sources of alkalinity, contributing to robust bone health.





5. Certain Grains: Incorporate millet into your diet to diversify your alkaline food options and support overall well-being.





While these foods boast alkaline-forming properties, it's essential to recognise that the body meticulously regulates its pH levels through its intricate systems. Thus, while alkaline foods offer myriad health benefits, they should complement a well-rounded diet comprising various food groups.