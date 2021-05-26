Tea (or as we call it 'chai') is a staple in the Indian food culture. It is, in fact, one of the most consumed beverages across the country. Looking around, you will find every Indian household having a 'dabba' for tea in their pantry. This is the beverage we start our day with; again, this is what we need it to refuel us anytime of the day. The popularity of chai is not confined to our kitchens. From the 'tapri' at the street corner to a fancy cafe - we find tea-lovers in every part of this country. What amuses us the most is the extensive variations in the recipe! Nimbu chai, black tea, green tea, adrak wali chai and more - choice of chai is unique to each. However, we just can't deny that desi-style masala chai remains the clear winner. Tea leaves, spices and sugar, brewed well in milk or water - a hot and flavourful cup of masala tea defines comfort. It refuels us with energy any time of the day. That's not all. Celebrity nutritionist and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho states that masala tea helps boost immunity too. Yes, you read it right!





Luke Coutinho recently took to his Instagram handle to share a post where he explains why masala chai is deemed an immunity booster. According to Coutinho, the ingredients used in chai - tea leaves and spices - have a rich nutrient profile, which helps boost immunity and nourish us from within. He also shared a foolproof masala chai recipe and wrote alongside, "How many of you enjoy your cup of Indian chai....it's an immune booster on its own because of the black tea leaves and all the spices...until you add all that refined sugar to it...and spoil it." He further added, "Use jaggery instead or do it plain."

Also Read: Immunity: This Expert Recommended Kadha Recipe Helps Boost Immune System

Immunity: How To Brew Masala Chai | Foolproof Recipe Of Masala Chai:

Ingredients:





1-2 tsp loose tea leaves





1 cinnamon stick





4 cardamom pods





3 cloves





3 black peppercorns





1/4 tsp ginger





1/4tsp fennel seeds





Method:

Boil all the masalas in hot water.

Switch off the flame and add tea leaves and close the lid. Let it infuse for a while.

Strain and drink. You may add some jaggery if you like your tea sweet.

Brew your favourite masala chai following this recipe and enjoy; thank us later.





Find Celeb Nutritionist Luke Coutinho's post here:





Also Read: 5 Reasons Why You Should Drink Dhania (Coriander) Water Daily - Expert Reveals