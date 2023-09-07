In India, the festive season has begun, and we have already celebrated a couple of festivals, including Teej, Onam, and Raksha Bandhan. This means it's time to go on a bingeing spree, after all, no festival is complete without some delicious foods to devour. Trust us, we would never ask you not to indulge in those delicacies! Instead, we say, eat to your heart's content and balance it out with a healthy lifestyle. The best way is to go on a detox diet at regular intervals and cleanse your body for better functioning. To help you with that, we found a sample plan by nutritionist Shikha Gupta that you can begin with. "Festival meals can be forgiving if you go back to eating clean. Here is your Detox plan that can be used post-Festival Feast to go back to clean eating habits," she states in a post, shared on Instagram.

Why Is It Important To Detox Post Festivities:

To put it simply, detoxification is of utmost importance to protect our body from oxidative stress and inflammation, which may obstruct bodily functions, including digestion, metabolism, and blood and fluid flow, amongst others. With less sleep and a lot of food, our body loses its ability to flush out toxins naturally. That's when conscious support is needed to kick-start the functions yet again. A proper diet comes in handy.

Post-Festive Detox: Check Out The Expert-Recommended Diet Plan:

For Breakfast:

Start the day with a detox drink: It comprises turmeric powder, lemon juice, ginger juice, and black pepper powder, mixed in a cup of water. All these ingredients are high in antioxidants that help kick-start bodily functions and balance the water level in the body.

Have a nutrient-rich breakfast: Make a chia seed pudding with some milk/almond milk and top it with some berries for health and nutrition. This meal can escalate the process of digestion while keeping you full for a long. You can also replace the pudding with a simple egg and vegetable platter for your morning.

For Lunch:

Make sure the lunch is wholesome, hydrating, yet light on the stomach. Shikha Gupta suggests having a bowl of green salad with some rice and protein on the sides. Your dose of protein may include fish, chicken, or some paneer.

For Snacks:

This is where most of us ruin the day-long diet. While planning the diet chart, we often miss out on the evening snacks, which leads to unhealthy indulgence. Not anymore; the expert diet chart includes a perfect snack option as well. She suggests having a smoothie made with milk (preferably almond milk), spinach, berries, and ground flax seeds.

For Dinner:

This meal should be as light as possible. You can go for a bowl of sautéed vegetables and a bowl of soup and call it a day.

Find the detailed diet chart below:

Eat healthy, stay hydrated, and enjoy the festivals to the fullest!



