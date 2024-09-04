Protein is one of the most essential macronutrients our body requires to stay fit and healthy. A diet lacking in protein can have a direct impact on muscle growth, tissue repair, hormone production, and many other bodily functions. Since protein is so essential for our health, there are also several myths surrounding it. Some believe that protein should only be consumed in moderation, while others feel there's no harm in consuming excess. After all, it's something that our body requires to stay healthy. However, with so much information available, it can be quite confusing as to what to really believe. Are you also in a similar situation? Fret not! Recently, nutritionist Ridhima Batra took to her Instagram handle to put these protein myths to rest.

Here Are 4 Common Myths About Protein You Should Stop Believing, According To The Nutritionist:

1. Protein is required only for building muscle

The most common misconception about protein is that it is only required for building muscle. While it certainly helps build muscle, it is also required for several other bodily functions. Batra explains that protein is an essential component of bones, joints, ligaments, antibodies, hormones, and enzymes. Not only this, protein supports a healthy immune system, and body composition, and regulates blood sugar levels.

2. Women don't need as much protein as men

Many people think that women require less protein than men, but this is not true. According to Ridhima, women may have a lower muscle mass than men, but they need the same amount of protein per kilogram of body weight. She further shares that the daily recommended protein intake for women is 0.8g per kilogram of body weight. So ladies, go ahead and incorporate protein into your diet without any worries.

3. Eating too much protein causes kidney disease

Another common myth is that consuming too much protein can cause kidney disease. However, Ridhima suggests putting this myth to complete rest. Several studies show that excess protein intake is harmful to the kidneys only if there is an underlying kidney or liver disease. Otherwise, it won't cause harm. In fact, healthy kidneys efficiently remove the extra nitrogen that comes with eating a high-protein diet.

4. Protein powders are essential for muscle growth

Are you obsessed with having protein powder? Sure, it is a convenient way to sneak more protein into your diet, but it is not necessary for muscle growth. The nutritionist recommends consuming protein powders only in moderation and relying on natural sources of protein, such as eggs, chicken, fish, and legumes. These provide essential micronutrients and antioxidants, plus are more satiating. The best part is that they offer the same amount of protein as powders.

Protein is essential for overall health; however, you need not worry excessively before incorporating it into your diet. Put the above-mentioned myths to rest and enjoy protein the right way. Stay fit and healthy! Click here to discover high-protein recipes you must try.