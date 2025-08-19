More often than not, we reach for something other than water when thirst strikes. And when it comes to desi thirst-quenchers, two names immediately come to mind: sweet lassi and tangy nimbu pani. But India's drinks culture runs far deeper than that. From age-old sherbets that cool you in peak summer to festive specials brimming with nuts and spices, our country is full of traditional drinks that go beyond the obvious. Some are light and refreshing, others rich and indulgent, but all of them feel like a slice of culture in a glass. Many of these traditional beverages have moved from roadside stalls and family kitchens to menus of cafes and food delivery apps. And if you are keen to learn how to make them yourself, these recipes are a good place to begin.





From Chaas To Filter Coffee: 6 Classic Indian Drinks You Need To Try

If you enjoy lassi, masala chaas will be right up your alley. It is lighter than lassi and healthier too. Masala chaas is essentially buttermilk tempered with roasted cumin, black salt, ginger, and sometimes a little green chilli for an extra kick. Served chilled, it is refreshing, easy on the stomach, and balances out a heavy meal perfectly. In fact, many North Indian households serve chaas alongside lunch. Making it is simple and requires only a few kitchen staples.

Moving from the plains of North India to the Konkan coast, kokum sharbat stands out with its sweet-sour taste. It is made from kokum fruit, sugar and cooling spices, creating a tangy and refreshing drink that locals swear by during hot and humid summers. Kokum is also known for aiding digestion, which adds a healthy edge. Its striking purple-red colour makes it look as appealing as it tastes. You can prepare it at home with a straightforward recipe, or order a ready-to-drink version for instant relief.

Festivals in India are incomplete without drinks that add flavour to celebrations. Thandai is one such festive classic, traditionally prepared during Holi. This drink blends milk with almonds, saffron, rose petals and a mix of spices, creating a nutty, aromatic, and cooling beverage. Served chilled, it feels indulgent yet refreshing. More than just a festive treat, it is a cultural marker that has travelled from grand family gatherings to modern kitchens with ease.

If thandai is about celebrations, jaljeera is about everyday refreshment. This tangy drink combines lemon juice with roasted cumin, black salt, mint and black pepper, often topped with soda for a fizzy twist. Slightly spicy and highly refreshing, jaljeera is a street-side staple in North India, especially after a long day of work or a plate of chaat. Served ice-cold, it is as energising as it is nostalgic.

India's drink culture also stretches into dessert territory, and falooda is the perfect example. This Mughlai-inspired treat layers cold milk with rose syrup, soaked basil seeds, vermicelli, jelly, and finally a scoop of ice cream. More than a drink, it feels like dessert in a tall glass. Indulgent, filling, and Instagram-worthy, falooda has moved beyond its royal origins to become a popular favourite across India. You can make it at home, or skip the hassle altogether and order it from your favourite food delivery app.

If falooda is about indulgence, filter coffee is about ritual. South Indian filter coffee is strong, aromatic and brewed with chicory, then mixed with frothy milk and served in a steel tumbler. The result is bold yet comforting, slightly bitter yet perfectly balanced. This drink is a cornerstone of South Indian households, but its popularity now extends far beyond the region. For those who usually prefer tea, this coffee has the power to change minds.

Regional Indian Drinks Beyond the Mainstream

Beyond these iconic choices, India is full of regional beverages that deserve attention. In Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, sattu sharbat is made with roasted gram flour, lemon juice and salt, offering a protein-packed summer drink. Aam panna from ripe green mangoes is a tangy refresher popular in central India. In Punjab and Haryana, sugarcane juice is a roadside staple, while in parts of Rajasthan, kanji made with black carrots and mustard seeds is a festive must-have. Each region contributes a unique flavour to India's beverage culture.

Modern Twists On Traditional Indian Drinks

Restaurants and cafes today are reimagining these classics with a modern touch. Jaljeera mocktails with soda and herbs, rose thandai lattes, masala chaas smoothies, and falooda-inspired milkshakes have started appearing on menus across urban India. These fusions keep the essence of the drinks intact while making them more appealing to younger audiences who want something both familiar and experimental.

Where To Try These Drinks Outside Home

While it is always rewarding to prepare these drinks at home, many restaurants across India serve them in their authentic forms. Sweet shops in North India offer thandai and jaljeera during festivals. Cafes in South India are known for serving authentic filter coffee in steel tumblers. Mumbai's coastal eateries often feature kokum-based drinks, while falooda remains a highlight in many old Irani cafes. Food delivery apps have also made ordering these drinks at home much easier.

What Is The National Drink Of India?

Unofficially, chai is widely regarded as India's national drink. It is part of daily life across regions and social groups, bringing people together over countless cups every day.

Are There Healthy Indian Beverages?

Yes. India has a long list of healthy beverages such as coconut water, buttermilk, and herbal teas. These drinks not only refresh but also provide health benefits, making them a part of balanced diets for many families.

What Are Some Popular Indian Drinks For Summer?

When temperatures rise, drinks like nimbu pani, mango lassi and jaljeera become summer essentials. They hydrate, cool the body, and deliver bursts of flavour perfect for the season.





Can Indian Drinks Be Gluten-Free?

Absolutely. Many traditional Indian drinks such as chaas, thandai and several herbal teas are naturally gluten-free. This makes them safe for those with gluten sensitivities without the need for modifications.





So, the next time you want something more exciting than lassi or nimbu pani, try these classic Indian drinks. Whether you make them at home or order them in, each sip is a reminder of just how diverse and delicious Indian beverages can be.

