Do you feel uneasy after meals? Do you tend to feel bloated or gassy after eating food? Gut health can sometimes be tricky to maintain. In our fast-paced lives, we struggle to stick to healthy diets. Even if we do, we often fail to eat on time or we forget to chew our food well. As a result, digestive issues develop. Stomach problems not only make us uncomfortable, but they can also lead to other health problems in the long run. So what can we do? An effective solution is trying digestive concoctions. These sound complicated, but you can actually use everyday ingredients to make them.





In a recent Instagram reel, dietitian Manpreet Kalra shared 5 'drinks' that can help reduce bloating after meals. All the concoctions are water-based. You can easily prepare them at home and keep them handy even when you go out. The nutritionist has also explained the health benefits of the main ingredients. Here is the list of drinks:

How To Reduce Gas After Eating? 5 Drinks To Reduce Bloating By Dietitian Manpreet

1. Jeera and Ajwain Water

Health Benefits of Jeera and Ajwain Water: According to Manpreet, this concoction contains compounds that stimulate the production of digestive enzymes. It also contains thymol, which helps reduce bloating. Both ajwain and jeera have long been used to treat indigestion and acid reflux. These common seeds are loaded with dietary fibre and have a host of other health benefits too.





How to make: Add 1/4 tsp of jeera (cumin seeds) and 1/4 tsp ajwain (carom seeds) in a glass of warm water.

2. Fennel Water

Health Benefits of Fennel Water: This drink similarly contains thymol and helps stimulate the production of digestive enzymes. Fennel is believed to help reduce inflammation in your digestive system. It also helps relieve nausea and prevent constipation (due to its fibre content).





How to make: Take a few teaspoons of fennel seeds (badishep/ saunf) and grind them to make a powder. Add 1/2 tsp of this powder to a glass of warm water and experience the difference in your gut!

3. Lemon Water with Rock Salt

Health Benefits of Lemon water with rock salt: The citric acid in this concoction stimulates the production of digestive enzymes. This drink makes the body alkaline and reduces bloating. Rock salt or sendha namak is often used as part of remedies for gut infections and stomach aches.





How to make: In a glass of warm water, add 1 tsp lemon juice and a pinch of rock salt.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar with Water

Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar with water: This combination helps balance the pH of the stomach and improves digestion because of its alkalising properties, says Manpreet. (However, note that vinegar is acidic in nature. Hence, consuming it in excess/ wrongly can lead to complications. It is advised to consult your doctor in order to decide what you need.)





How to make: Simply add 1 tsp of Apple Cider Vinegar to a glass of warm water.

5. Minced Mint Leaves Concoction

Health Benefits of Minced mint leaves concoction: This drink relaxes the muscles in the stomach and improves bile flow, thus preventing gas and bloating. Mint contains menthol, which has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that are great for gut health.





How to make: Chop a few mint leaves and add 1 tsp of them to a glass of warm water.







Watch Manpreet's original reel below:







Keep this list in mind and try to consume these concoctions regularly. You will notice the difference for yourself.







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.