Indigestion is a very common health issue that we all complain of. However, most of the time it goes unattended. What we fail to realize is that a consistent digestion issue or acidity may increase certain health complications including irregular metabolism, constipation, bowel issues, and more. But that doesn't mean you depend on pills and medications. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Leading a healthy lifestyle and including enough fibre in your diet helps regulate digestion, further aiding other bodily functions". Alongside, antioxidants do wonders as well. To make it simpler for you, we found an herbal tea recipe that can give a perfect start to your mornings, along with overall nourishment. It is a super easy concoction made with mint leaves and coriander seeds. Let's elucidate further.

How Antioxidants Help Regulate Metabolism?

According to the journal Current Pharmaceutical Design, antioxidants are reducing agents that help inhibit the oxidation of other molecules and can be used not only to prevent but also to treat health complications related to metabolism. And the best part is, you do not need to go miles to look for antioxidants - the nutrient is very much available in your everyday food ingredients. All you need to do is, pick your food mindfully and enjoy the benefits.





Photo Credit: iStock

How Mint Leaves And Coriander Seeds Help Regulate Metabolism?

As mentioned, you can find antioxidants in your daily diet; and mint leaves and coriander seeds are two perfect food options for you. Both ingredients are packed with vitamin C, a potent antioxidant and according to WebMD, studies have shown that having mint leaves and coriander in the right amount may impact the body in multiple ways including digestion support and irritable bowel syndrome relief.

How To Make Mint-Coriander Tea For Digestion?

Step 1. Pour two cups of water into a saucepan.





Step 2. Add seven to eight mint leaves and half a teaspoon of coriander seeds.





Step 3. Boil everything together until the water becomes half.





Step 4. Strain the tea in a cup and take a sip.





You can add some lemon juice and honey for added flavours and goodness. But do not go overboard with the ingredients, and stick to one cup of mint-coriander tea a day. Always remember, that moderation is the key.





