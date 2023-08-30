Weight loss is a journey affected by several factors, metabolic rate being one of the most important ones. As we age, our metabolism tends to slow down, leading to potential weight gain and decreased energy levels. However, fear not! There are plenty of effective and simple ways to rev up your metabolism, even as you enter your 30s and 40s. By making a few lifestyle adjustments and incorporating these easy practices into your routine, you can supercharge your energy burn and maintain a healthy weight.

Here Are 10 Easy Ways To Speed Up Metabolism After 30s And 40s:

1. Prioritize Strength Training

As you age, your muscle mass naturally declines, which can slow down your metabolism. Incorporating regular strength training exercises can help counteract this effect. Focus on weight-bearing exercises like squats, lunges, and push-ups to build and maintain lean muscle mass.

2. Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough water is crucial for maintaining a healthy metabolism. Dehydration can slow down bodily functions, including digestion and calorie burning. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day to keep your metabolism running smoothly.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Eat Protein-Rich Meals

Protein has a higher thermic effect compared to carbohydrates and fats, meaning your body expends more energy to digest it. Include lean protein sources like chicken, fish, tofu, and legumes in your meals to give your metabolism a natural boost.

4. Don't Skip Meals

Skipping meals can signal to your body that it needs to conserve energy, slowing down your metabolism. Aim for regular, balanced meals and incorporate healthy snacks to keep your metabolism active throughout the day.

5. Get Enough Sleep

Quality sleep is essential for a healthy metabolism. Lack of sleep can disrupt hormonal balance and lead to weight gain. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night to support your body's metabolic processes.





Photo Credit: iStock

6. Include High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by periods of rest. These workouts not only burn calories during the workout but also increase your metabolic rate for hours afterward.

7. Spice Up Your Meals

Certain spices, like cayenne pepper and turmeric, contain compounds that can temporarily boost your metabolism. Adding these spices to your meals can have a small yet noticeable effect on your energy burn.

8. Stay Active Throughout the Day:

Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine by taking the stairs, going for short walks, or doing quick exercises during breaks. Even small bursts of movement can add up and keep your metabolism engaged.





Photo Credit: iStock

9. Manage Stress

Chronic stress can lead to hormonal imbalances that slow down your metabolism. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to keep your metabolism in check.

10. Stay Consistent

Consistency is key when it comes to boosting your metabolism. Incorporate these practices into your daily routine and stick with them over time to see lasting results.





In conclusion, while it's true that our metabolism naturally slows down as we age, there are plenty of strategies to keep it active and energetic. By focusing on strength training, proper hydration, balanced nutrition, quality sleep, and staying active, you can effectively boost your energy burn and maintain a healthy weight well into your 30s and 40s. Remember, it's never too late to make positive changes that can have a lasting impact on your overall well-being.





About Author: Sumit Dubey is a fitness coach and founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness Classes.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.