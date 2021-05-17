Following a diet and managing calories can be a little challenging; at some point, we have also wished to eat something and gain no extra calories from it. Well, how would you feel if this wish came true? Yes, that's right, especially if you fancy Asian cuisine. Shirataki Noodles are long translucent noodles that are made from konjac yam that is rich in glucomannan fibre. According to study, published in the Journal of Obesity, konjac is a plant that is native in East Asia, whereas glucomannan comes from the root of konjac.





Shirataki, a Japanese word for 'white waterfall,' perfectly describes the noodles lucid appearance. According to the USDA, the flour made out of glucomannan contains about 3% fibre and 97% water, making these noodles low in calories. Meaning, you can add it to your weight loss diet without worrying too much about gaining weight.





(Also Read: Quick And Easy Noodles Recipe: Make Chilli Garlic Veg Noodles In Just 20 Min)

Shirataki noodles are touted to have zero calories

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Shirataki Noodles:



1. Weight control





According to Obesity Reviews, an official journal of the International Association for the study of Obesity, high-fibre foods are beneficial for weight control. Since fibre is filling, you feel full for a longer period and binge less on fattening food. Shirataki noodles could be used as a low-carb substitute for those who follow a diet.





2. Reduces Blood Sugar





According to the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Glucomannan helps in managing blood sugar levels and keep the erratic spikes in control. Fibre slows sugar absorption into the bloodstream, allowing regular blood sugar levels to be maintained while avoiding harmful spikes. As Shirataki noodles are high in glucomannan fibre, they may help in controlling sugar levels.





(Also Read: Japanese Food: Top 10 Dishes from Sashimi to Yakitori Chicken)





3. Reduces Cholesterol





As said in Diabetes Care Journal, Shirataki noodles contain fibre, which aids in the reduction of cholesterol levels in the body. The fibre seems to have some cholesterol-lowering properties. This includes triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, body weight, and other factors.

Shirataki noodles contain fibre

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Promotes Gut health





Shirataki noodles are prebiotic in nature. Many food experts and nutritionists recomment adding prebiotic foods to our diet. According to the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, prebiotic feeds the good bacteria in the digestive tract, acting as a fuel source to promote better gut health. It enhances overall bowel movements, and reduce chronic inflammation, stress and even help people lose weight.

Shirataki noodles may aid weight-loss

Now that you know about the Shirataki noodles, try replacing them with your regular deep-fried noodles for better health.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)