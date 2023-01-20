Most of us can't imagine a morning without a hot cup of coffee. It is, in fact, the first thing we need to kick-start the day. While we agree, caffeine (in coffee) gives us instant energy, it might not be great for our overall health. You heard us. Several studies from across the globe have shown evidence of indigestion, heartburn etc in people who are sensitive to coffee. Popular nutritionist Olivia Hedlund weighs in, "If you drink coffee first thing on an empty stomach, stop what you're doing and listen. You are messing with your hormones." She took to social media to share a video explaining the negative effects of drinking coffee empty stomach. Let us elucidate it further.

What happens if you drink coffee on an empty stomach?

Studies from across the world have shown that the power of metabolising caffeine (the main compound in coffee) varies from person to person. This is why, some people get a boost from coffee, while some get negatively affected.





Olivia Hedlund, however, states that coffee is acidic. So, it is not only hard on our stomach but also "literally" makes our bodies go into stress response mode and shoot out cortisol. "So, a lot of people feel jittery on drinking coffee in the morning that further makes you feel like you can conquer the world," she explains.

Also Read: Addicted To Coffee? Here's How To Brew The Perfect Cup And Choose Best Coffee Type At Cafes

Photo Credit: iStock

Here're 5 Reasons To Avoid Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach:

Digestive Issues:

As mentioned earlier, coffee is acidic. This may lead to stomach irritation, worsening the symptoms of gut disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and causing heartburn, acid reflux, indigestion etc.

Increases Anxiety:

As mentioned by nutritionist Hedlund, coffee may lead to hormonal imbalance, increasing anxiety and stress, and making you feel jittery.

Affects Skin Health:

Hormonal imbalance and stress often lead to skin-related issues like acne, pimple, early signs of ageing et al.

Sleep Deprivation:

It is another effect of anxiety. According to several studies, drinking an excessive amount of coffee may lead to anxiety, restlessness, heart palpitations, and worsened panic attacks, leading to sleep deprivation.

Dehydration:

Caffeine is diuretic and is known to increase the production of urine. Excess urination leads to dehydration in the body.





This is why nutritionist Olivia Hedlund suggests that one must have some food before having their morning cup of coffee.





Watch the detailed video here:





Also Read: What Is Decaf Coffee? Is It A Good Idea To Replace Regular Coffee With It?







Eat healthy, stay fit!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.