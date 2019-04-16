Study Says Snoring Could Be Sign of Sleep Disorder: Eat These 5 Foods To Promote Good Sleep

Snoring may not be harmless and having a drink before sleep may not help improve sleep quality, it in fact may give way to poor habits. A group of researchers busted about 20 common myths around sleeping and made some startling revelations.





The study was published online in Sleep Health journal. The study said that people who claim that they can go on through the day with just five hours of sleep, are in fact exposing themselves to serious health risk and long-term sleep deficits.





"Sleep is a vital part of life that affects our productivity, mood, and general health and well-being," said study lead investigator Rebecca Robbins at New York University Langone Health.





"Dispelling myths about sleep promotes healthier sleep habits which, in turn, promote overall better health," she added.







For the study, the researchers reviewed more than 8,000 websites to identify the 20 most common assumptions about sleep. The team consisted of many notified sleep experts who ranked the assumptions based on whether they can be classified as myth and which of these could be supported with actual scientific evidence. They also spoke about the potential harm associated with the myths.





Scientists also dispelled some common mistakes about snoring. Mild snoring is harmless but if you are a loud snorer, you must consult a doctor as it may be a sign of sleep apnea, a potentially serious sleep disorder.

These disrupted sleep behaviour may also lead to heart stoppages or other illnesses. The study authors also said that drinking alcoholic beverages before bed is indeed unhealthy for sleep.

"Sleep is important to health, and there needs to be greater effort to inform the public regarding this important public health issue," noted study senior investigator Girardin Jean Louis.





Robbins and her colleagues suggest creating a consistent sleep schedule and spending more time, at least seven hours, asleep.





Sleep Inducing Foods

Your diet plays a determining role in your sleep quality. You should not eat too close to bedtime. You should not eat sugary treats late in the evenings too, they prevent your brain to power down. You should look for foods that are rich in tryptophan that helps stimulate production of serotonin. Serotonin helps calm the brain. Look for foods that are rich in magnesium, they are muscle relaxing.





Here are some foods that are known to promote sleep.



(With inputs IANS)















