Is It Safe To Have Banana During Night? Here's The Answer

Highlights Bananas are packed with nutrients and antioxidants

An excellent remedy for soothing an upset stomach

They are extremely good for drooping energy levels too

Bananas are also natural antacids that make them an excellent remedy for soothing an upset stomach. Moreover, having banana can eliminate the bacterium that causes stomach ulcers, further ease heartburns. The high fibre content of bananas helps bowel regularity and ease constipation. They are extremely good for drooping energy levels, too. Bananas contain slow release sugars , which act as energy boosters. With so many health benefits, all packed into one delicious fruit, yet there are many who are weary of having them at certain points in a day. For instance, according to old wives' tale, eating banana during the night may aggravate cold and cough.

Is It Safe To Have Bananas During Night?

According to Ayurveda expert Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "There is nothing unsafe about eating bananas at night. But, one may want to avoid it late at night. It is known to aggravate cough and cold. As banana is a heavy fruit, it takes a long time to digest. If you want to eat it make sure you have it 2-3 hours before you hit the bed. Bananas make you feel lethargic and lazy too."

It is a common belief that eating bananas or citrus fruits should be avoided by those who have cold and cough, especially at night. It is true that during night you are more vulnerable to infections. It is also true that one should avoid eating anything close to bedtime, as that is when our metabolism is the lowest and our body is looking to wind down. If you feed your body with food, it would transform into energy, which our body is not exactly looking for at that time.



It is a common belief that eating bananas or citrus fruits should be avoided by those who have cold and cough



However, does that put our favourite banana at spot? Not entirely. According to many experts, nothing in moderation can harm. Bananas are rich in vitamin C, which boosts our immunity system. Experts also say that nutrient-dense banana helps replenish lost minerals and antioxidants that may help soothe cold and fever.



Banana helps replenish lost minerals and antioxidants that may help soothe cold and fever.



According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, "Bananas are extremely healthy and energising; however, according to ancient Indian medicine, bananas are not recommended for people of 'kapha'prakriti. As per Ayurveda, your prakriti is classified into three: Vata, Kapha and Pitta. Those who are prone to cold, cough or are asthmatic should avoid bananas in the evening as it produces toxins in the digestive tract. But, that being said, bananas are extremely nutritious and must not be ruled out of your diet. "

So Should You Have Bananas At Night?

It is best to avoid eating sweet things at night, especially very sweet fruits, as they escalate energy levels at the time when your body is actually demanding sleep. But, if you must have something, then bananas may not be a bad bet. Bananas have decent quantum of magnesium, which has been known to aid sound sleep. Bananas are low in carbohydrates; therefore, they release sugar slowly, which doesn't elevate your blood sugar levels. But, those struggling with cold and fever, may want to consult their physicians in before having a banana, late in the evening.