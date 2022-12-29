Idli is one of the most popular breakfast delicacies in India. This savoury steamed cake is made from fermented rice and lentil batter. And the reason why it's preferred for breakfast is that this South Indian delicacy is soft, fluffy and extremely healthy. Idli is rich in fibre, low in calories, good for digestion and can be great for weight loss. It makes for a wholesome and nutritious meal when paired with a piping hot bowl of sambar and some coconut chutney. So, if you're someone who is a fan of idli, here we bring you a delicious beetroot idli recipe that can be a healthy addition to your weight loss diet.





Beetroot is a powerhouse of nutrients. It is packed with essential minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, and is rich in vitamin C and iron. It is also considered to be one of the best vegetables to eat during the winter season. To prepare these healthy beetroot idlis, you'll need to make a batter of beetroot, sooji and yoghurt, add a tadka and then steam the idlis! Without further ado, let's learn how to make them.

Is beetroot good for you to lose weight?





Beetroot is high in dietary fibre and low in fat which makes it ideal for weight loss. It is also high in magnesium which promotes healthy nerves. This root vegetable has several nutritional properties that make them a great addition to a weight loss diet.

Beetroot Idli Recipe: How To Make Beetroot Idli

First of all, you'll need to start by grinding the beetroot with green chillies and ginger till it is a smooth paste. You can add some water while grinding if the paste is too thick. Next, add the beetroot paste, sooji, yoghurt and salt to a bowl. Mix it well and create a thick batter. Keep it aside for a while.





Now, take a tempering pan and heat some oil in it. Prepare the tempering by adding mustard seeds, urad dal, finely chopped onions and curry leaves. Add this tempering to the batter and mix well. Add fruit salt to it and prepare the idli maker. Pour the batter into all the moulds and steam for 10 minutes. Beetroot idlis are ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Beetroot Idli.











Try this recipe at home and let us know how you all liked its taste in the comments section below.